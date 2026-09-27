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Fired Up Dan Campbell Hands Out 3 Game Balls Following Win vs. Jets

Dan Campbell Locker Room Speech
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Dan Campbell had plenty to be fired up about following the Detroit Lions’ 31-24 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Ford Field.

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It wasn’t always pretty. Detroit watched a 24-10 fourth-quarter lead disappear before Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs connected for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:25 remaining. Then, with the Jets threatening to tie it again, Chuck Clark came screaming through on a safety blitz, sacked Geno Smith and forced a fumble that Jack Campbell recovered to end it.

Afterward, Campbell praised all three phases of his team.

And when it came time to hand out game balls, he had one for each.

Dan Campbell Lions defense Dan Campbell Lions run game Dan Campbell Kelvin Sheppard Dan Campbell Locker Room Speech

Jahmyr Gibbs Powered the Lions Offense

The offensive game ball went to Gibbs, and this one required approximately zero debate.

Gibbs finished with 20 carries for 99 yards and two rushing touchdowns, then added seven receptions for 65 yards and another score. His 11-yard touchdown reception in the final minutes ultimately proved to be the game-winner.

His two rushing touchdowns also pushed him past Lions legend Billy Sims for second place on Detroit’s all-time rushing touchdown list, trailing only Barry Sanders.

That’s a pretty good Sunday.

It was also another historic afternoon for Gibbs, who became the first player in NFL history to open a season with at least 300 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns through three games.

Jacob Saylors Delivered on Special Teams

Campbell’s special-teams game ball went to Jacob Saylors, whose contributions won’t jump off the traditional offensive box score.

They mattered anyway.

Saylors delivered two kickoff returns for 81 yards, giving Detroit excellent field position at its own 38 and 47-yard lines. In a game ultimately decided by one possession, those hidden yards were significant.

It’s exactly the type of contribution Campbell has always valued. Detroit didn’t dominate the Jets Sunday. It needed help from everywhere.

Saylors provided it.

Chuck Clark Slammed the Door

Then there was the defensive game ball.

With Detroit leading 31-24 and New York already inside Lions territory during the final minute, Clark blitzed up the middle and got to Smith before the Jets quarterback could escape.

Clark’s sack knocked the football loose. Jack Campbell recovered it, and Detroit’s offense came onto the field to kneel out the victory.

It was an especially satisfying moment for a defense that entered Sunday looking for answers after allowing 41 points against Buffalo and had again surrendered a double-digit advantage against New York.

Offense: Gibbs.

Special teams: Saylors.

Defense: Clark.

Three units. Three game balls.

And after a 31-24 win that required contributions from all three, Campbell made sure each got its moment.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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