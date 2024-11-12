fb
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Makes BOLD Prediction on 97.1 The Ticket
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Makes BOLD Prediction on 97.1 The Ticket

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
11

As the Detroit Lions continue to excel in what has been an impressive 8-1 season, head coach Dan Campbell is keeping his focus on securing the ultimate prize: a playoff spot. However, while the long-term goal is clear, Campbell is taking a measured approach, emphasizing the immediate priority of securing home-field advantage for the postseason.

Detroit Lions Most Improved Player
Photo Via Jeanna Trotman

Focusing on the Division and the One Seed

“Our guys know that. That was one of the things I talked about in training camp because you've got to work backwards,” Campbell said during his weekly interview on 97.1 The Ticket. “I've said it before, you can't just keep saying the endgame is the endgame, we all know that. Now, what do you got to do? You’ve got to win your division, and you want to be the one. That’s kind of where it goes, and so that whole focus is the division and getting that one seed, because your odds go up, that only helps you.”

Campbell knows that the best chance for success in the postseason starts with securing the top spot in the NFC. However, he also stressed that the Lions' approach remains adaptable. “Doesn’t mean you can’t go all the way if it’s not that, that’s fine, you take it as it comes,” he added. “But that’s what we’re shooting for, and ultimately that means you’ve got to play each week and give it your full attention, doesn’t matter who you’re playing.”

Dan Campbell Makes BOLD Statement

Then Campbell made a BOLD statement that many did not catch immediately.

“We've got 11 games left here and we're gonna need him for every one of those,” Campbell said. “Every time we get closer to the end, they get more critical. I just felt like it was the right thing to do, and then yes, I’m excited to get him going. I think he’s gonna be an excellent addition for us. I think he brings a complimentary piece for us and our d-line and I'm excited to see him play for us.”

By saying the Lions have 11 games remaining (8 regular season and three playoff games), and assuming they get the one seed, Campbell is essentially saying that he expects to make it all the way to the Super Bowl!

With his focus on securing the division and home-field advantage, Campbell's confidence in his team remains strong as they continue to battle for the best possible playoff position.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Sign Familiar Face Before Matchup Vs. Jaguars
Next article
Detroit Lions Sign Defensive End Prior to Week 11 Matchup Vs. Jaguars
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions