Dan Campbell Makes BOLD Prediction on 97.1 The Ticket

As the Detroit Lions continue to excel in what has been an impressive 8-1 season, head coach Dan Campbell is keeping his focus on securing the ultimate prize: a playoff spot. However, while the long-term goal is clear, Campbell is taking a measured approach, emphasizing the immediate priority of securing home-field advantage for the postseason.

Photo Via Jeanna Trotman

Focusing on the Division and the One Seed

“Our guys know that. That was one of the things I talked about in training camp because you've got to work backwards,” Campbell said during his weekly interview on 97.1 The Ticket. “I've said it before, you can't just keep saying the endgame is the endgame, we all know that. Now, what do you got to do? You’ve got to win your division, and you want to be the one. That’s kind of where it goes, and so that whole focus is the division and getting that one seed, because your odds go up, that only helps you.”

Campbell knows that the best chance for success in the postseason starts with securing the top spot in the NFC. However, he also stressed that the Lions' approach remains adaptable. “Doesn’t mean you can’t go all the way if it’s not that, that’s fine, you take it as it comes,” he added. “But that’s what we’re shooting for, and ultimately that means you’ve got to play each week and give it your full attention, doesn’t matter who you’re playing.”

Dan Campbell Makes BOLD Statement

Then Campbell made a BOLD statement that many did not catch immediately.

“We've got 11 games left here and we're gonna need him for every one of those,” Campbell said. “Every time we get closer to the end, they get more critical. I just felt like it was the right thing to do, and then yes, I’m excited to get him going. I think he’s gonna be an excellent addition for us. I think he brings a complimentary piece for us and our d-line and I'm excited to see him play for us.”

By saying the Lions have 11 games remaining (8 regular season and three playoff games), and assuming they get the one seed, Campbell is essentially saying that he expects to make it all the way to the Super Bowl!

With his focus on securing the division and home-field advantage, Campbell's confidence in his team remains strong as they continue to battle for the best possible playoff position.