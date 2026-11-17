Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made his stance clear following Aidan Hutchinson’s devastating season-ending injury. Despite losing his star defensive end during a sack celebration, Campbell isn’t planning to crack down on how his players celebrate big plays.

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During his Tuesday morning appearance on Costa and Jansen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell addressed whether Hutchinson’s freak injury would lead to a bigger conversation about which celebrations are acceptable. His answer was essentially no, and he even shared a personal injury story to explain why.

For Campbell, taking the emotion out of football simply isn’t the answer.

Nov 13, 2026; Munich, Germany; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell at press conference at FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee while celebrating a first-quarter sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during Sunday’s 35-10 Lions victory in Munich, Germany. After jumping into the air, Hutchinson landed awkwardly and immediately grabbed his knee.

The injury sparked debate about whether NFL players should reconsider elaborate celebrations, especially when the consequences can be so severe. However, Campbell doesn’t believe one unfortunate incident warrants a lengthy discussion about which celebrations should be allowed.

Dan Campbell Points to His Own Celebration Injury

Campbell indicated that he doesn’t intend to turn Hutchinson’s injury into a broader conversation about good and bad celebrations. He also recalled a time when he believes he may have torn his own biceps simply by pumping his arm into the air.

“No, I don’t believe that. I think what happened speaks for itself,” Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket. “We’re not talking to eight-year-olds here. And I’ll give you a story. I remember one time I made a big play and I freaking pumped my arm up and I’m pretty sure I tore my bicep, but I didn’t tell anybody. I was just excited. I just pumped my arm. It’s not like I — so if you say, ‘Hey, don’t pump your arm next time, make sure you stay stoic,’ man, this game is built off of emotion. And if you have to contain yourself after a play is made — I’m not talking about in the moment, in the game, because you gotta keep your head — then you’re really becoming something you’re not.”

“I hate it, I know he hates it. But I mean, the number of moves that I’ve seen Hutch make and the number of plyometrics, explosive movements, the spins, the one leg lateral movements, lateral balances, I’m just like, it was one of those things, man,” Campbell said. “I hate it. I think we all understand what it is, and let’s be smart, but no, I’m not gonna say, ‘Nobody celebrates anymore.'”

That personal experience helps explain Campbell’s perspective on the situation. Injuries can happen during ordinary movements, and he doesn’t want his players worrying about expressing themselves every time they make a big play.

Lions Have Experienced Celebration Injuries Before

Unfortunately, Hutchinson isn’t the first Lions player to suffer a serious injury while celebrating. In 2014, linebacker Stephen Tulloch tore his ACL while celebrating a sack of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Former Arizona Cardinals kicker Bill Gramatica also suffered a torn ACL while celebrating a field goal in 2001. Gramatica recently shared an encouraging message for Hutchinson and expressed a similar belief that players shouldn’t stop celebrating because of freak injuries.

The unusual circumstances surrounding Hutchinson’s injury have generated plenty of discussion, with the Associated Press highlighting several other celebration-related injuries throughout NFL history. Campbell, however, appears more interested in allowing his players to compete with passion than establishing new rules about how they react afterward.

What Comes Next for Aidan Hutchinson

The Lions have already received encouraging medical news about Hutchinson, as additional testing revealed no other significant damage beyond the torn ACL. While that doesn’t change the fact that Detroit will be without him for the remainder of 2026, it does provide some optimism about his recovery.

Campbell certainly wishes Hutchinson’s celebration had ended differently, but he’s not about to make his entire roster change how it plays the game. His message is that football is an emotional sport, and that emotion is part of what makes it special.