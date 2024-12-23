Dan Campbell Makes Himself Crystal Clear On Potential Week 17 Scenario

Next Monday night, the Detroit Lions (13-2) will travel west for a highly anticipated NFC Championship Game rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. With both the Lions and the Minnesota Vikings holding identical records, the outcome of this game could play a pivotal role in determining the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Earlier today, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters about a potential scenario in which the Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, moving to 14-2. In that case, regardless of the Lions' result against the 49ers, everything would come down to the Lions vs. Vikings matchup in Week 18 at Ford Field for the division and top playoff positioning.

While some may have expected the Lions to play it safe and rest key players in light of the situation, Campbell was quick to make it clear that he and his team will go all in against the 49ers, no matter what.

“I'll make this easy for everybody, that way all the critics can jump out and start attacking,” Campbell said with a smile on his face. “But that way, you don't have to debate them anymore. We are bringing everything we got to this game, and we are playing, and I don't care what it looks like, and where it's at, or who's this, or who's that. We're going out to play and win this game, out on the West Coast. So, there you go.”

No Rest for the Lions

Campbell’s message was clear: the Lions are not taking their foot off the gas. Regardless of what happens in the Packers vs. Vikings game, the Lions will approach the 49ers matchup with full intensity and determination. The focus is on getting the win, and the Lions are not looking to make any compromises as they aim to continue their push for a top seed in the NFC.

With everything on the line, the Lions will head into this pivotal game with a full commitment to winning. As Campbell said, there is no room for debate — the Lions are playing to win, and they will bring everything they’ve got to the game.