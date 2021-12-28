Dan Campbell makes it very clear who will be calling plays for Detroit Lions moving forward

When Dan Campbell was hired as head coach of the Detroit Lions, he made it clear how important it was to surround himself with the right coaching staff and he hired coaches/coordinators he believed would get the job done.

One coordinator Campbell hired was Anthony Lynn, who was hired to be the Lions offensive coordinator.

But after the Lions’ offense was struggling to get going, Campbell took over play-calling duties and he has been calling them ever since.

On Monday, Campbell was asked about whether or not Lynn would call plays again for the Lions and he made it clear that would not be happening.

From LionsWire:

“Look, I’m not even worried about that right now. But we’ll cover that whenever the time (comes) — I just know I’m finishing the season as the OC.”

It is safe to say that Lynn will not be with the Lions in 2022.