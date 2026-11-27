Following the Detroit Lions’ disappointing Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears, Dan Campbell took a moment to remember someone who meant a great deal to him, his family and the entire Lions organization. Former Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford passed away Tuesday at the age of 101, and Campbell’s heartfelt comments offered a glimpse into just how much she loved football.

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Perhaps the most interesting part of Campbell’s tribute was his recollection of conversations with Mrs. Ford following games in which the Lions ran the football particularly well. As it turns out, she had a special appreciation for the big guys up front.

Martha Firestone Ford talks to family on the sidelines before the N.F.L. game began at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Shares Special Memories of Martha Firestone Ford

When asked about Mrs. Ford during his postgame press conference, Campbell recalled how involved she was with the organization and how much she cared about the people within it. He also revealed that her passion for football extended well beyond simply watching the Lions win.

“She was always visible, and she’s such a sweetheart. She loved the team. She loved the Detroit Lions,” Campbell said. “She was always available. She was great to certainly myself, my family. She loved the players. She loved everything about it.

“You come out of a big game and you run the heck out of the ball, she would talk about the O-line. Loved those double teams. She was special that way.”

That last comment might be the most telling of all. Mrs. Ford wasn’t just interested in the final score; she appreciated the work being done in the trenches, something that undoubtedly resonated with Campbell.

Dan Campbell Sends Heartfelt Message to Ford Family

Mrs. Ford served as the Lions’ principal owner from 2014 through 2020 before handing control of the franchise to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp. According to the Detroit Lions’ official announcement, she remained involved with the organization as owner and chair emeritus until her passing.

Campbell also spoke about the Ford family’s longstanding connection to the Lions and offered his condolences. The family’s ownership of the franchise dates back more than six decades.

“Really, she’s part of a football family. They’ve owned the Lions since the ’60s, whatever, ’63, ’64. This is a football family, one of the few that are left,” Campbell said following Thursday’s game. “Thoughts and prayers go out to the Ford family with her passing. She was a special woman.”

Campbell’s comments came less than 24 hours after former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford delivered his own heartfelt tribute to Mrs. Ford following the Los Angeles Rams’ victory over the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Red Wings also honored her memory with a moment of silence before Wednesday night’s game against Vancouver.

At 101 years old, Mrs. Ford still had a passion for the game that extended to the intricacies of offensive line play. Of all the wonderful tributes we have heard over the past couple of days, Campbell’s recollection of Mrs. Ford appreciating a good double-team block might be one of the most memorable.

Rest in peace, Mrs. Ford. You will be missed.