Dan Campbell may have just tipped hand at chances of Detroit Lions taking a QB at No. 2

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was acquired by the team last January in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who would go on to lead the Los Angeles Rams to championship glory. And while there were certainly growing pains in the first half of the season, Goff and the Lions were able to show promise and growth under 1st-year head coach Dan Campbell.

However, it’s no secret that Goff isn’t the long-term solution for the Lions at the quarterback position. And while many are wondering if the Lions will opt to select a quarterback of the future in next month’s NFL Draft with the likes of Malik Willis and Sam Howell available, Campbell didn’t exactly sound committed to the idea.

“I think it’s more, man, like, right now, what is best for us right now?” Campbell said. “Now, Brad’s got to look at it a little bit farther off than I am, but right now, what gives us the best chance? … Let’s build this roster, in general.

“Now, the right guy is sitting there at the right pick at that position? Then let’s do it. But we like Goff and I like where he’s at. He finished strong. (Let’s) keep adding pieces and then, man, whenever that is — is it next year? Is it this year? Is it two years from now? — and the right guy’s sitting there, then you figure out a way to get that guy. You figure out a way when it’s the right guy.”

There will certainly come a point when the Lions will need to think about their long-term solution at quarterback, but it sounds like Brad Holmes and company don’t believe that time is right now.

– – Quotes via The Athletic Link – –