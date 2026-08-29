Dan Campbell Delivers Powerful Message to High School Football Players

Dan Campbell has spent most of his adult life around football.

He played 11 seasons in the NFL, reached a Super Bowl, moved into coaching and eventually became the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Yet when Campbell was asked Thursday about high school football, his mind did not immediately drift toward the NFL.

It went backward.

Freshly cut grass. Friday nights. Teammates you have known since you were kids. Practices that feel endless at the time and impossibly short years later.

With high school football returning across Michigan this week, Campbell delivered a message that had very little to do with wins, statistics or college recruiting.

Enjoy it while you have it.

Campbell Tells Players to ‘Make the Most of It’

The timing could not have been much better.

The 2026 Michigan high school football season opened this week, with the MHSAA estimating that roughly 33,000 players are participating across the state. The opening schedule included 184 games Thursday, another 112 Friday and six Saturday.

For thousands of seniors, every one of those games now comes with a shrinking number attached.

Campbell understands that better now than he did when he was wearing the uniform.

“Make the most of it,” Campbell said. “Because you’re not guaranteed to be able to get another chance to play and be with those guys that you grew up with and enjoy the game at that level and the wins and the sacrifice and the hard work and the blood and the sweat and the tears. It’s a special time, enjoy it.”

It is a different version of Campbell than Lions fans typically see.

This is the same coach who has built Detroit around competition, physicality and accountability. Those principles have been evident again throughout a summer in which Campbell believed Detroit benefited from spending training camp competing against itself.

But Campbell’s message to high school players was not about toughness for toughness’s sake.

It was about understanding what the game gives you before that version of the game disappears.

Campbell Still Remembers His Final High School Game

Campbell grew up in Texas and played at Glen Rose High School before eventually continuing his career at Texas A&M.

From there came the NFL.

The New York Giants selected Campbell in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He eventually played for the Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Lions before beginning a coaching career that has now lasted well over a decade.

There have been NFL playoff games. Packed stadiums. A Super Bowl appearance as a player. Another run to the NFC Championship Game as Detroit’s coach.

Yet Campbell still remembers how his high school career ended.

They lost.

“We lost, and it wasn’t good. Yeah, we weren’t going to the playoffs, I remember that,” Campbell said. “But I remember being with that group of guys that I knew and I grew up with and I was with for a long time. And it is, you don’t forget those, you just don’t. You just don’t forget and it is a special time. And you’re going to look back and wish, ‘Man, I wish I could do that one more time. I wish I could go back and play that game one more time or play with those guys one more time.’”

That is probably the part of Campbell’s message that resonates most.

Very few high school football players will eventually play in the NFL.

Many will never play another organized football game after high school.

But that does not make what they are doing now less important.

In some ways, that is exactly what makes it important.

The locker rooms change. Teammates scatter. Friday night becomes something you drive past instead of something you spend an entire week preparing for.

Campbell has reached levels of football most players can only imagine, and he still remembers the guys standing beside him before any of that happened.

Campbell Had a Message for Underclassmen, Too

Campbell did not limit his advice to seniors.

He also challenged freshmen and sophomores to understand what this season means to the older players in their locker room.

“If you’re a young guy, man, I’m a freshman, I’m a sophomore, you owe it to the seniors because this may be the last time that, you get one more shot, they don’t,” Campbell said. “So, give them everything you have got and make it a special year for them because next year is your year and you’re going to want those young guys to help you. So, man, enjoy it. It doesn’t last and you’ll remember it the rest of your life.”

There is plenty of Campbell’s coaching philosophy buried in that answer.

Accountability is not merely doing your job because a coach told you to do it.

It is understanding that somebody else is counting on you.

Campbell has spent years trying to establish that mentality with the Lions, whether he is challenging a young player during training camp or demanding more from Detroit after a sloppy preseason performance.

In high school, the stakes are obviously different.

The principle is not.

Your season is also somebody else’s final season.

Your rep affects somebody else’s memory.

Your effort becomes part of somebody else’s last Friday night.

There is a reason Campbell’s words work without sounding like a motivational poster taped to a locker room wall.

He has lived both sides of it.

Campbell knows what football can become because it became his profession.

He also knows what it once was.

Before the NFL contracts, before coaching staffs, before Ford Field and before tens of thousands of people were analyzing every decision he made, football meant lining up next to people he grew up with.

Most high school players will eventually walk away from the sport.

They will remember some scores. They will remember a touchdown, a big hit or a rivalry win.

But years later, the details that stick may be different.

The bus rides.

The locker room.

The terrible practices.

The jokes nobody outside the team understood.

The teammate who lined up next to you.

Campbell has been around football long enough to know how quickly all of it disappears.

So his advice was simple.

Play hard.

Play for the guys around you.

And while you still have the chance, enjoy the hell out of it.