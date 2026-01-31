Dan Campbell Attends Michigan State Game as Spartans Fans Show the Love

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made a surprise appearance at the Breslin Center on Friday night, drawing plenty of attention during Michigan State’s matchup against rival Michigan.

Campbell was in attendance with his wife, Holly, and received a loud ovation from the Spartans crowd when he was shown on the video board. Several fans and reporters noted the moment, with Campbell acknowledging the applause as the arena reacted warmly to the Lions head coach.

The visit had a personal connection. Campbell’s daughter attends school in East Lansing, which helps explain why he was spotted wearing a white Michigan State hat while taking in the rivalry game. Despite the divided loyalties in the building, Campbell’s presence was clearly embraced by the Spartans faithful.

Detroit Free Press reporter Tony Garcia noted that Campbell “walked in to a thunderous applause,” while Brad Galli of WXYZ highlighted the crowd’s reaction when Campbell appeared on the scoreboard.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell just walked in to a thunderous applause wearing an MSU hat.

Welcome to the Breslin Center, Coach Campbell!

With the Lions continuing to build momentum on the field, Campbell’s appearance at one of Michigan State’s biggest home games served as another reminder of his growing popularity across the state — even outside of football season.