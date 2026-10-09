Dan Campbell Learns of Mike Ditka’s Death Mid-Press Conference

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell found out that Mike Ditka had died while he was still standing at the podium Friday, when a reporter asked him about it in the middle of his press conference. Ditka, the Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end who coached the Chicago Bears to the only Super Bowl title in franchise history, died at 86.

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Dan Campbell, Mike Ditka, and a Room Full of Smoke

Campbell said he had not heard the news. He sent his condolences to Ditka’s family, then told the story of meeting him before the 1999 NFL Draft, when Ditka was heading into his last season as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. The Lions posted the video of the answer.

Alright, so I got a great Ditka story. Somebody I just loved growing up, …well, the Saints want to meet with me, in particular Mike Ditka. Right? Tight end, hell of a player, hell of a coach, the whole thing. And so … I go in and there’s one little light on in the corner. And there’s nothing in there. There’s no couches, the room is totally cleaned out and there’s one little table and the room is full of smoke. I mean you can hardly see him. You just see this image off in the corner of this little lamp and smoke everywhere and he’s got that big fat cigar and it was one of the best times of my life and most intimidating times of my life sitting across from Mike Ditka. It was awesome though man. Just, him asking questions about you know, where you grew up, how you think, how you’re wired, the game, what you see, it was awesome. And so man, thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He’s a legend.

Ditka Coached the Bears to Their Only Super Bowl

Ditka coached the Bears from 1982 to 1992, going 112-68 over 11 seasons with six NFC Central titles, three NFC Championship Game appearances and the Super Bowl XX win in the 1985 season. He coached the Saints from 1997 to 1999.

Campbell came into the league in that last Ditka season. The New York Giants took him in the third round, 79th overall, in the 1999 draft, so he never played for Ditka, though he did finish his own playing career in New Orleans a decade later.