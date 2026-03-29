Dan Campbell Fires Back at Mike Valenti’s Lions Claim

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is pushing back on a growing narrative about tension inside the organization.

That narrative started when Mike Valenti made a comment on 97.1 The Ticket that quickly gained traction among fans.

Here’s exactly what Valenti said:

“Well, I’ll answer your question this way. And I’m not being coy, but I’m also not in the business of burning people. Someone who covers the team told me that this was the first offseason there are definite differences of opinions in roster construction between Dan and Brad.”

That quote sparked speculation that Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes were not aligned for the first time.

Campbell just addressed it, and didn’t hesitate.

Campbell: “We’re Golden”

Speaking at a Crain’s Detroit luncheon, Campbell dismissed the report entirely.

“Brad and myself do everything together,” Campbell said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And despite what’s been out there, that’s a bunch of … listen, we’re golden, man.”

That’s a strong rebuttal.

Since arriving in Detroit, Campbell and Holmes have been viewed as one of the most unified coach-GM duos in the NFL. Campbell made it clear that hasn’t changed.

“As Good as We’ve Ever Been”

Campbell didn’t stop there.

“We are as good as we’ve ever been, we want to win and we’re going to get it right.”

That comment reinforces a consistent message from inside the building: there is no divide, only a shared focus on improving after a disappointing 2025 season.

Holmes has already echoed similar sentiments, saying the two are in “total lockstep.”

Much Ado About Nothing?

Valenti’s report created buzz because of how specific it was.

But both key figures involved have now publicly denied it.

And they’ve done so with conviction.

Whether you believe the original report or the response, one thing is clear: the Lions want everyone to know their leadership is aligned heading into 2026.

Final Thoughts

This is the time of year when narratives can take on a life of their own.

But if you’re going strictly off what the Lions’ top decision-makers are saying, there’s no reason to believe anything has changed.

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes are still operating as one.

And according to Campbell, they’re as strong as ever.