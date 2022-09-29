Rain City Roar

Dan Campbell Must Decide What Type Of Coach He’ll Be

By Amy Price
Dan Campbell needs to make a decision on what type of team this is going to be, Butler softens his heart on Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions lose a tough game, and the fans are hard on them.

About The Show:

The following podcast contains strong language, drinkin, smokin’, ass-kickin’, law breakin’, running with scissors, and just about everything your mother ever told you not to do. Basically, all the good stuff. Viewer discretion is advised.

– ABOUT THE SHOW: Rain City Roar: A Detroit Lions Podcast – The official Detroit Lions Podcast for DSN! Hosted by Neil, Butler, & Detroit Rick. New Eps LIVE Wed at Noon and LIVE after every Lions game in season.

