The Detroit Lions have Jahmyr Gibbs, one of the most electrifying offensive players in football. But after Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings, it’s time for Dan Campbell to recognize that he has another weapon sitting right under his nose.

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His name is Sione Vaki, and the Lions need to start using him a whole lot more.

No, I’m not suggesting Vaki should take over Gibbs’ job. That would be ridiculous. But after watching what the third-year running back did against one of the NFL’s toughest defenses, I’m convinced Detroit has been leaving something on the table.

And with the Lions chasing a Super Bowl, that’s something they cannot afford to do.

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) celebrates a play against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Sione Vaki Just Made a Statement

While Gibbs rightfully received the headlines for rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown, Vaki quietly delivered the best offensive performance of his NFL career.

The former Utah standout rushed for a career-high 65 yards on 11 carries, averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per attempt. He also caught a pass for five yards, giving him 70 total yards from scrimmage.

But the numbers only tell part of the story.

When Minnesota took a 15-12 lead late in the fourth quarter, Detroit needed somebody to step up. Vaki answered with three consecutive runs of five, 12, and 10 yards during the Lions’ go-ahead touchdown drive.

Those weren’t meaningless garbage-time yards. Those were championship-caliber, move-the-chains yards against an undefeated division rival with the game on the line.

That is exactly the type of football Dan Campbell has preached since arriving in Detroit.

Dan Campbell Knows What He Has in Vaki

Following the victory, Campbell made it clear that Vaki had been given a significant challenge heading into the matchup.

“Vaki was one of the guys we challenged this week going into this game,” Campbell said. “We were going to need him. He needed to show up. He was going to need to get some carries for us, some significant carries.

“They needed to be real yards, and he was going to need to be able to pass protect for us. And I thought he took a big step today. That’s a huge step. He gained a lot of trust today, a ton.”

That last sentence should get every Lions fan’s attention.

Trust matters in Campbell’s offense, especially for a running back who must protect Jared Goff when defenses bring pressure. Vaki didn’t just prove he could carry the football. He showed his coaching staff that he could handle meaningful responsibility in a crucial divisional matchup.

The Lions Have a Chance to Make Their Offense Even More Dangerous

Here’s where I think Campbell and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing need to get creative.

Gibbs is obviously Detroit’s No. 1 running back, and nothing should change that. However, asking him to shoulder nearly every meaningful carry throughout a grueling NFL season isn’t necessarily the smartest way to maximize his effectiveness in January.

Against Minnesota, Gibbs and Vaki combined for 218 rushing yards on 34 carries, an average of 6.4 yards per attempt. That’s the kind of production that forces opposing defensive coordinators to reconsider how aggressively they attack Detroit’s offense.

Vaki gives the Lions another downhill runner who can punish defenders between the tackles. More importantly, using him for a consistent series or a handful of additional carries could help preserve Gibbs’ explosiveness for the biggest moments.

I’d like to see Vaki receive somewhere around eight to 12 offensive touches per game when matchups and game situations allow. That isn’t a demand to reduce Gibbs’ importance, but rather an opportunity to build a more sustainable rushing attack.

And it might make Detroit’s offense considerably harder to defend.

As we previously covered following Detroit’s emotional victory over Minnesota, the Lions had to overcome considerable adversity just to finish the game. The rushing attack helped deliver the victory when Detroit desperately needed stability.

That formula could become even more valuable as the season progresses.

Dan Campbell Cannot Let This Be a One-Game Wonder

The Lions improved to 5-2 with Sunday’s victory, putting themselves in a strong position as the second half of the season approaches.

But as we reported following Jack Campbell’s frightening injury, Detroit is already dealing with the physical toll that comes with navigating an NFL season. Managing workloads and getting dependable contributions from the entire roster will become increasingly important.

That brings me back to Vaki.

One productive afternoon doesn’t automatically make him a star, and I certainly wouldn’t expect 5.9 yards per carry every Sunday. But the combination of his performance, his physical running style, and the confidence he earned from Campbell should be enough to warrant a bigger opportunity.

Detroit doesn’t need Vaki to become the next Gibbs. It needs him to become the best version of Sione Vaki.

The Lions may have discovered something important against Minnesota, and it would be a mistake to put that discovery back on the shelf.

Dan Campbell, it’s time to unleash Sione Vaki.