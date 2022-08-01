The first week of Detroit Lions training camp is officially in the books and head coach Dan Campbell has already been impressed by a couple of his rookies.

One of those rookies, not surprisingly, is EDGE Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

According to reports, Hutchinson has been outstanding in camp up to this point, including leaving RT Penei Sewell ‘grasping for air‘ on one play.

Dan Campbell names Aidan Hutchinson as one of two rookies who have ‘caught his eye’

The other Detroit Lions rookie that has caught Dan Campbell’s eye thus far is CB Chase Lucas out of Arizona State.

From Detroit Lions:

Which rookies have caught head coach Dan Campbell’s eye through the first few unpadded practices of training camp?

“Certainly Hutch (defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson), I mean – he just – he pops. To watch him just continue to work and go through it, I’m telling you every day he just gets a little bit better and that’s all you care about is that you just see a little bit of improvement every day.

“I would say Lucas (cornerback Chase Lucas) – Lucas has caught my eye, and I would tell you – particularly in the special teams drills, that’s where I really see it. The compete drills and there’s an awareness about him, he’s pretty instinctive and he’s aggressive and you’ve got to have all of that to be a good special teams player. I would say those are probably the two that really pop to me right now.” Nation, which Detroit Lions rookies do you think will make the biggest impact in 2022? Do you think Dan Campbell will include Chase Lucas on the initial 53-man roster? What are your expectations for Aidan Hutchinson?

