Dan Campbell ‘Nervous’ About Avonte Maddox Injury

Dan Campbell did not have a diagnosis to share Thursday night. He did have a reason for concern about Avonte Maddox.

The veteran safety failed to return after suffering a foot injury during the Detroit Lions’ 41–31 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Afterward, Justin Rogers of Detroit Football Network reported that Maddox left the stadium wearing a walking boot and using crutches.

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Campbell’s concern centered on knowing the player.

“I don’t know. Maddox is pretty tough, so when he doesn’t come back that makes me nervous,” Campbell said. “But I won’t know until tomorrow for sure.”

Those comments left Detroit awaiting more information about a player helping cover for an already depleted safety group. Campbell did not provide a recovery timetable or indicate whether Maddox would miss additional games.

Maddox was carted off after a goal-line play

Maddox suffered the injury while working in coverage on a Buffalo first-and-goal snap from Detroit’s 4-yard line.

The play initially ended with a sack, but a defensive holding penalty against linebacker Jack Campbell erased the result. Maddox remained down for several moments before being carted to the locker room.

Detroit initially listed him as questionable to return with a foot injury. He never reentered the game and was ruled out during the third quarter.

The postgame report added another concerning detail, but the extent of the injury remained unresolved when Campbell addressed reporters. His comments reflected uncertainty about what the next evaluation would reveal.

For Detroit, the immediate question is whether Maddox will be available as the team prepares for its Week 3 matchup with the New York Jets. Thursday’s update did not settle that question.

Detroit’s safety depth faces another test

The Lions were already playing without Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, who opened the season on Reserve/PUP and must miss at least the first four games. Maddox and Chuck Clark have helped fill those starting roles.

Detroit did receive some help before the Buffalo game, with Christian Izien active after missing the opener with a groin injury. A potential Maddox absence would place another demand on that group just as it regained an available defensive back.

That matters beyond filling a spot in the lineup. Detroit is trying to correct coverage and communication problems after allowing 41 points in Buffalo. Another change at safety would add to the work of getting the secondary coordinated.

The Lions left Thursday night with both a defensive performance to address and an injury question to answer. Campbell expected more clarity Friday. Until then, Maddox’s availability remained uncertain.