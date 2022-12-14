Dan Campbell NFL Coach of the Year Odds may surprise you

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, there were a ton of people who are all over the Detroit Lions being a surprise team. One reason why people are so excited is because of head coach Dan Campbell. But, after the Lions got off to a 1-6 start, there were a lot more people calling for Campbell’s head than we’re talking about him as a potential NFL Coach of the Year candidate. Now, the Lions have won five of six games, and the Dan Campbell NFL Coach of the Year odds keep getting better and better.

What are the Dan Campbell NFL Coach of the Year odds?

Here are the current NFL Coach of the Year odds, according to Sportbettingdime.com:

As you can see, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is currently a huge favorite at -380 to win the NFL Coach of the Year Award, but Campbell, along with Robert Saleh of the New York Jets, has the second-best odds at +1200.

If the Lions can win out, which is certainly possible considering their schedule, you can bet Campbell will have a very real shot to take home the award.

If you think the Lions will win out, now would be a great time to place some money on the Dan Campbell NFL Coach of the Year odds.