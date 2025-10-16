ESPN, FOX, and CBS Are Cowards for Ignoring the Dan Campbell/NFL Scandal

Something stinks in the National Football League, and it’s not the Detroit Lions’ play-calling. It’s the way the nation’s biggest sports media companies, ESPN, FOX, and CBS, are pretending nothing happened.

This week, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said publicly for the second time that an NFL official told him New York got involved in overturning Jared Goff’s first-quarter touchdown during Sunday night’s 30-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s a massive allegation, because the penalty that wiped out the play was for illegal motion, a non-reviewable infraction.

And yet, somehow, the entire mainstream sports media has collectively zipped their lips.

Dan Campbell Said It… Twice!

This isn’t rumor. This isn’t anonymous sourcing. This is Dan Campbell, the face of one of the league’s most-watched franchises, saying on record that officials admitted New York was involved in the call.

On Wednesday’s appearance on The Costa and Jansen Show with Heather, Dan Campbell was asked point-blank if an official actually told him the call came from New York. Campbell had a one-word answer:

“Yeah.”

That’s not something you can misinterpret.

Campbell was also asked if the Lions had contacted the league to get some answers about what went down during those confusing moments. He confirmed they did, but made it clear he couldn’t share what the NFL told them.

"Yeah, we asked on all of that," Campbell said. "We asked on all of that, and I can't tell you all of that."

But here’s where it gets dark: NFL referee Craig Wrolstad told reporters in his postgame pool report that the crew received “no assistance from Kansas City or New York.”

Both statements can’t be true. Somebody is lying.

Pool report on the Jared Goff TD penalty

Where Is the Coverage?

You’d think a story like this, one that calls into question the integrity of league officiating on national television, would be dominating headlines. But on ESPN? Nothing. FOX? Nothing. CBS? Crickets.

These are the same networks that blast out breaking news when a backup quarterback tweaks a hamstring. The same networks that have entire debate segments about whether a coach looked too angry in a press conference.

But now, when one of the NFL’s own coaches is openly suggesting officiating interference from league headquarters, they go silent. Why? Because they’re in bed with the shield.

Each of those outlets holds HUGE MONEY broadcast deals with the NFL. They rely on league access, exclusive interviews, and broadcast rights to fill their Sunday slates. They’re not about to bite the hand that feeds them, even if that hand just smeared mud all over the integrity of the sport.

A Tale of Two Truths

The NFL’s response, as reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, was essentially a shrug:

"The league has nothing to add to ref Craig Wrolstad's pool report that officials had no assistance from New York." Reached out to NFL for comment on Dan Campbell's comments that he was told NY got was involved w/decision to overturn Goff's TD. The league has nothing to add to ref Craig Wrolstad's pool report that officials had no assistance from NY, crew decided on field

That’s it. No explanation. No clarification. Just a wall of silence from Park Avenue, and the networks that are supposed to hold them accountable said absolutely nothing.

Meanwhile, Lions fans, players, and even neutral observers are left wondering how the NFL can get away with this level of opacity. A touchdown was wiped out after over a minute of confusion, and nobody in the media ecosystem that profits from NFL coverage seems remotely interested in asking why.

The Media’s Loyalty Is Showing

Let’s be honest: ESPN, FOX, and CBS aren’t protecting “the game.” They’re protecting their contracts.

They’ll happily cover every trivial storyline, Taylor Swift sightings, locker room feuds, viral TikToks, but when there’s actual journalism to be done? They duck for cover.

The hypocrisy couldn’t be clearer.

They preach about “transparency” and “accountability” every week when analyzing coaches and players. But when the league itself gets caught in a potential integrity crisis, they pull a disappearing act worthy of Houdini.

The Bottom Line

Detroit didn’t just lose a football game Sunday night; they lost faith in a system that’s supposed to be fair. And now, the biggest media corporations in sports are complicit in sweeping it under the rug.

This isn’t a small story. It’s a potential scandal. If the NFL is using New York to influence on-field penalties that are not reviewable, then the sport’s entire foundation is at risk.

But don’t expect ESPN, FOX, or CBS to tell you that. They’d rather play nice with the league office than risk losing a Super Bowl broadcast.

So, until somebody with courage decides to ask real questions, fans are left doing the job the “journalists” won’t:

Demanding the truth.