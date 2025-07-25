Dan Campbell: ‘No Animosity’ with Alex Anzalone

The Detroit Lions have plenty of storylines heading into 2025 training camp, but linebacker Alex Anzalone’s contract situation is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about, and for good reason.

Anzalone Wants a Raise, But Isn’t Holding Out

Anzalone is entering the season set to earn $6 million, and he’s made it clear he doesn’t think that figure matches his value.

“It’s just kind of obvious, I think. Production, play, the market.” -Alex Anzalone via Pride of Detroit

To his credit, Anzalone isn’t threatening to hold out or cause a stir. He says he’ll play through the contract, but the message is loud and clear: he believes he’s earned more.

Dan Campbell Says No Bad Blood

Head coach Dan Campbell downplayed any friction between the team and Anzalone, reinforcing how much the coaching staff values him.

“You guys know how I feel about Alex, how we feel about Alex. He’s one of our dudes. We’ve leaned on him. He’s a productive player. We’re good, still talking. There’s no animosity here.” -Dan Campbell via Pride of Detroit

That might not satisfy fans looking for a resolution, but it’s clear this isn’t turning into a distraction, yet.

Injury Has Kept Anzalone Off the Field

Anzalone hasn’t practiced yet due to a hamstring injury, but there’s no indication it’ll keep him out long. Still, it adds a layer of complexity to the contract chatter.

Last season, Anzalone finished fourth on the team in total tackles and was second in tackles for loss, production that helped anchor the Lions’ defense during a playoff run. In short, he’s not just a locker room leader; he’s one of the defense’s most reliable pieces.

A Deal for Derrick Barnes Raises Eyebrows

What’s raising questions around the building is that Derrick Barnes, who has less experience and hasn’t matched Anzalone’s output, was reportedly offered a new contract already.

That move has only amplified calls for Detroit’s front office to take care of its veteran linebacker, especially one who’s been with Dan Campbell since the early rebuild days.

Bottom Line: Don’t Expect Drama, But Don’t Be Surprised If This Drags

Anzalone’s approach feels more businesslike than hostile, but make no mistake, the 29-year-old linebacker knows his worth. With a rising salary cap and the Lions entering a true Super Bowl window, rewarding a veteran voice like Anzalone might be as much about locker room continuity as on-field production.

Fans should expect him to play regardless, but it’s a situation worth monitoring as training camp ramps up.

