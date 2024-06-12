Dan Campbell On Being The Hunted: ‘We have Our Own [Expletive] List’





Dan Campbell leads the Lions with a vision of being both the hunter and the hunted

Head coach Dan Campbell has firmly established his leadership over the Detroit Lions, embracing their newfound status as both a team to beat and one that still has its own scores to settle. Since taking over, Campbell has instilled a resilient, underdog spirit within the team, a mindset that has fueled their remarkable journey in recent seasons.

Building an Underdog Spirit

Dan Campbell’s influence was clearly evident during the Lions’ impressive 8-2 finish to the 2022 season and their subsequent run to the NFC Championship Game. Despite these successes, Campbell has maintained a grounded approach, ensuring that the team remains humble and focused on the challenges ahead. After their tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, Campbell spoke candidly about the difficulty of repeating such achievements and the necessity of staying vigilant.

“We know what it says on paper, but we can’t do. We can’t just continue to read off the teleprompter…that is the next evolution, because that’s what San Francisco did to us, quite frankly. They played at a different level,” Campbell explained, highlighting the need for continuous improvement.

Dan Campbell Emphasizes Avoiding Complacency

As the team heads into the 2024 season, Dan Campbell is keenly aware of the dangers of complacency. During OTAs and training camp, he has emphasized the importance of preparing diligently to either sustain or surpass last year’s performance.

During a mandatory minicamp, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports observed Campbell’s unwavering commitment to keeping his players motivated. Campbell articulated this commitment by stating, “I think our guys know where we’re at. I would say this: the motivator is we still have things that we circle, too. We have our own sh*tlist. So we’re the team with the target on our back, but we’ve circled some people too now. We have targets, too.”

“The motivator is we still have things that we circle, too. We have our own sh*tlist.” Dan Campbell Via CBS Sports

Preparing for the 2024 Season

With a mindset focused on growth and readiness, Dan Campbell and the Lions are gearing up for the 2024 season. They find themselves in a unique dual role within the league: they are the team others are aiming to defeat, while also actively pursuing their own targets. This duality is shaping their preparation and strategy as they navigate their position as both the hunter and the hunted.

Dan Campbell’s determination to avoid complacency and his commitment to continual growth reflect the broader ethos he has instilled in the Lions. As they prepare for the upcoming season, the Lions are set on embracing their challenges head-on, driven by the underdog spirit that has brought them this far, and the fierce determination to be a formidable force in the NFL.