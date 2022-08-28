Heading into Sunday’s final preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that starting QB Jared Goff would get the game off while Tim Boyle and David Blough would battle for the backup job.

Tim Boyle got the start but he was absolutely horrendous during the first quarter before giving way to David Blough, who played the remainder of the first half.

When all was said and done, Boyle, who also saw some action in the second half, completed just 5 of 15 passes for 64 yards and an interception.

Blough, who also struggled to move the ball, completed 17 of 32 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. His lone touchdown came late in the fourth quarter when he made something out of nothing.

Please enable JavaScript Hard Knocks Needs to Focus on the Detroit Lions Starters

Dan Campbell on Detroit Lions backup QB battle: ‘I think we got things answered’

Following the game, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked if he had determined who his backup quarterback would be heading into Week 1.

“I think we got things answered,” Campbell told reporters.

When pushed, Campbell would not reveal if David Blough or Tim Boyle would be his No. 2 quarterback.

Who knows, maybe neither one of them will get the job.

“I think we got things answered.” Coach Campbell on the backup quarterback competition pic.twitter.com/BVHCxar51M — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 29, 2022

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

