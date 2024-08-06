Dan Campbell On Fights with Giants: It wastes everybody’s time





Detroit Lions’ practice yesterday turned intense as coaches and players reflected on a day filled with both high productivity and multiple altercations. Head Coach Dan Campbell highlighted the valuable learning opportunities from the session, emphasizing the benefit of facing diverse player skill sets.

Despite the productive aspects, the practice was repeatedly interrupted by fights. Campbell noted the disruptions were mostly minor, with players stepping in to break up scuffles. However, the frequent stops to reset drills proved frustrating.

“When you have to stop practice that many times, it wastes everybody’s time,” Campbell said. Both he and Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll have addressed these incidents with their players, stressing the importance of maintaining composure while competing at the highest level.

Reflecting on specific incidents, Campbell mentioned a conversation with Daniel Jones, who intervened in one of the altercations.

Daniel got into those piles, and I said, “What are you going to do in there?” He said, “My guy’s down on the ground.” I said, “Alright, just stay out.” Dan Campbell – Press Conference

The coaches aim to continue the competitive spirit while avoiding further disruptions, ensuring that upcoming practices remain productive.

Key Points:

Productive practice with valuable learning opportunities.

Frequent altercations caused frustration.

Coaches stress the importance of composure and discipline.

Strong camaraderie among players noted.

Focus on maintaining competitive yet orderly practices going forward.

Video Transcript:

Certainly a spirited practice. There was a ton of good tape to learn from, both from our vets and the young guys. It’s beneficial to get a different look at different types of players with different skill sets.

It was good, a ton of good stuff. Daves and I talked about a couple of things. We had a couple of guys who went rogue and started something, but honestly, not a big deal. A lot of it was guys just breaking things up. We need to compete again today and keep some of that out. It makes practice go long.

Certainly too much. When you have to stop practice that many times to reset the drill, it wastes everybody’s time. I don’t want that, and I know Daves doesn’t want it. We’ve talked about it and addressed it with the players. That’s part of the balance—how to push yourself to compete at the highest level but keep your composure.

We’re going to have a great day today. It was very productive and competitive on both sides. We talked about cleaning up a few things that led to those incidents. We’ll try to do a better job today. Both sides were competitive and got a lot out of it. Hopefully, we get another good day.

