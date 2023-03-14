Dan Campbell on playing in Detroit: ‘It’s worth being here’

Dan Campbell signed to play with the Detroit Lions 17 years ago with the goal of bringing a Super Bowl to the city. During an interview with Detroitlions.com, Campbell discussed his motivation to build a consistent winning team in Detroit and how the city's love for sports makes it worth being there. He believes that the culture he is building with the Lions is authentic to his own playing style – tough, gritty, and physical – and he hopes to achieve success with his current roster of talented players. While he acknowledges the challenge of building a consistent winner, he and GM Brad Holmes are committed to staying on the course they set out on when they are hired in 2021.

Big Picture: Building a Consistent Winner in Detroit

The importance of Campbell's perspective on playing in Detroit lies in the potential impact it could have on the team's morale and performance. By emphasizing the city's love for sports and the potential for success, Campbell is setting a positive tone for his team and reinforcing the idea that their hard work and sacrifices are worth it. He is also building a culture that reflects his own values as a player, which could help attract like-minded players to the team in the future.

“I thought about that when I signed here. I thought about it when I came back as a head coach,” Campbell said. “To me, that's part of the allure. It's because this is not a city that's got all those other things going on. We don't have the beach and the ocean, and the sun is always out and it's 75 degrees.

“This city loves their freakin' sports, man. This is a sports city. If you're an athlete in professional sports, this is as good as it gets because they live and breathe it, man. They feel the heartbreak like you do, but when the ups are up, it's as good as it gets.

Bottom Line – Detroit's Allure for Athletes

Dan Campbell's perspective on playing in Detroit reinforces the idea that a city's love for sports can be a powerful motivator for athletes. By emphasizing the passion and dedication of Detroit sports fans, Campbell is setting a positive tone for his team and reminding them of the potential for success. His commitment to building a consistent winner is admirable, and his focus on creating a culture that reflects his own values as a player could help attract like-minded players to the team in the future. Overall, Campbell's perspective on playing in Detroit is a reminder that success in sports is not just about talent, but also about passion and dedication – both on the part of the players and the fans who support them.

“It's better than these other cities, in my opinion. That's why I think it's special and that's why I remind our guys of that. What you do have, man? You've got a city who is dying for it, and they will be there. You give them something to cheer for and it's as good as it gets. It's worth being here, even if that means you have to compromise or sacrifice in other areas. It's worth being here.”