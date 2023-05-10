Earlier in the offseason, Ben Johnson, the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, decided to stay with the team despite interviewing for a head coaching position with multiple franchises, and Dan Campbell is fired up. This decision brings a sense of relief and excitement to both the organization and the fans. Johnson's impressive work in the 2022 season attracted attention from teams in need of a head coach, including the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers. However, Johnson ultimately chose to remain in Detroit, and his commitment has been rewarded with a new contract.

Key Points

Johnson decided to stay with the team despite head coaching offers from other franchises.

Johnson's return brings relief and excitement to the organization and fans.

Detroit experienced a substantial offensive improvement under Johnson's leadership.

Quarterback Jared Goff flourished under Johnson's guidance, achieving impressive passing statistics.

Campbell believes hiring the right coaching staff is crucial to a head coach's success, and Johnson's return strengthens the team.

Johnson's work ethic, creativity, and communication skills make him a valuable asset to the Lions' offense.

Dan Campbell opens up about Ben Johnson's decision to stay in Detroit

Lions head coach Dan Campbell, just like the passionate fanbase, expressed his elation at retaining Johnson's services. Campbell, in an episode of the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, shared his excitement and emphasized the importance of supporting Johnson's ambitions while also wanting to keep him on the Lions' coaching staff.

- Advertisement -

“Listen, I was excited, and I told Ben I would do anything I could to help him get to the next level, you know, to take that next step, as long as that's what he wanted. But, I also made it very clear that I didn't want to lose him,” Campbell said on the latest episode of the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast. “So, you know, I don't want to be that guy that ever felt like I was holding you back. But, I wanted to help him. But, man, when he said that he was going to come back with us, I was ecstatic.”

“The most important thing that a head coach does is hire his staff. And, it's about your staff and the people around you. Because without the right staff, you are nothing, in my opinion,” Campbell further expressed to Long. “For me, you have to lean on those guys. And so being able to get him (Johnson) back is huge, man. He is a hard worker. He's creative, he's smart. He knows how to communicate. And, he alleviates a lot of pressure on me. You know, I sleep real good at night knowing that he's the head of that offense.”

Bottom: Johnson's Impact on Detroit's Offense has been amazing

Johnson's choice to stay in Detroit demonstrates his belief in the team's potential and his commitment to its future success. The Lions, coming off a season of remarkable offensive progress, needed to retain Johnson's expertise to sustain their upward trajectory. With Johnson's proven track record and his ability to maximize the potential of players like Jared Goff, the team has a solid foundation to build upon. His return not only boosts the team's morale but also instills confidence in the coaching staff and players. Johnson's decision represents a significant win for the Lions and reaffirms their commitment to building a competitive and successful franchise.