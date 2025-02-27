Dan Campbell Opens Up About Facing Ben Johnson in 2025: ‘It’s Going to Be Different’

The Detroit Lions’ upcoming 2025 season is going to be a bit more personal than usual. With former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson moving on to become the Chicago Bears head coach, Lions head coach Dan Campbell will have to face off against his old friend twice a year. While Campbell is all business when it comes to football, there's a deep sense of respect and camaraderie that makes these matchups different from the usual rivalries.

Dan Campbell Knows It Will Be Different Facing Ben Johnson

“It’s going to be different to see him over there on the other sideline since he’s been on ours for four years. That’ll be different,” Campbell admitted while speaking to reporters at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

You can understand Campbell's feelings as Johnson played a crucial role in the Lions' offensive transformation. Under his guidance, Detroit’s offense took a major leap forward, and Johnson’s work with Jared Goff helped turn the Lions into one of the league’s most dynamic units. Now, he’s on the other side, and Campbell knows that’s going to add a personal layer to these divisional games against the Bears.

Campbell was quick to make it clear that despite the fierce competition, his bond with Johnson remains strong. “He’s still my friend. I love him dearly,” Campbell said. That friendship is a testament to the time the two spent together in Detroit, but Campbell knows that when the game begins, it’s all about winning.

Bottom Line: A Friend Becomes a Foe

As Lions fans, it’s hard not to feel a little emotional about Johnson leaving Detroit. After all, he was a key figure in turning the Lions’ offense around. But Campbell's focus is firmly set on continuing the Lions' rise, and he’s ready to bring that competitive spirit to every matchup against his old friend.