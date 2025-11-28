Dan Campbell Delivers Brutally Honest Message Following Thanksgiving Loss to Packers

If you were looking for excuses after the Detroit Lions dropped their Thanksgiving matchup to the Green Bay Packers, Dan Campbell definitely wasn’t offering any. His postgame press conference felt less like damage control and more like a hard look in the mirror, the kind of accountability fans don’t always get from NFL coaches.

And honestly? It landed.

Dan Campbell Doesn’t Hide from the Reality

Right out of the gate, Campbell made it clear this wasn’t about bad luck or officiating. It wasn’t even about injuries or game flow. It was about the Lions getting in their own way.

“We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole. That’s the bottom line. We are in a little bit of a hole.”

It was blunt, and it was true. Detroit has now dropped three of its last five, and the mistakes are starting to pile up at the worst possible time.

But Campbell didn’t stop there.

“We did it to ourselves… and we’re the only ones who are going to get out of it as well.”

That line summarized everything about the culture he’s built. No finger-pointing. No self-pity. Just responsibility.

Fourth Downs: Where the Game Slipped Away

The most glaring difference between these two teams on Thanksgiving?

The Packers handled the big moments. The Lions didn’t.

Detroit went 0-for-2 on fourth down. Green Bay went 3-for-3, with two of those conversions turning directly into touchdowns.

Campbell didn’t pretend the decisions were perfect.

“One of those I didn’t like… I don’t know how good of an opportunity we really gave our guys on that first one.”

Still, he defended the team’s identity. The Lions are aggressive by design, and Campbell isn’t walking away from that.

“You always want to convert them and we’ve had a lot of conversions here. It just didn’t work out today.”

Fans will debate the calls all week. Campbell has already moved on to why they failed — not whether going for it was right.

No Panic, Just Hard Work Ahead

Even with the tough loss and the uphill climb in the NFC North, Campbell stayed steady in his message. Fix what’s in front of you.

“All we got to do is worry about cleaning up this and then getting to the next game and finding a way to win the next one in front of us.”

He also acknowledged an uncomfortable truth: Detroit now needs help in the standings.

“You got to do your job. You got to win and you need a little help… but it all starts with you doing your job.”

It’s not where the Lions expected to be in late November, but the coach isn’t letting it shake the team’s identity.

What’s Next for Detroit?

With Amon-Ra St. Brown dealing with an ankle injury and the offense missing its rhythm, Campbell didn’t shy away from admitting it’s been tough. But he refused to let injuries become an excuse.

“It really is that simple. And don’t make more of it than needs be. It’s frustrating. It sucks. It’s tough, but we’ve done it… and we’re the only ones who are going to get out of it as well.”

That’s the tone you want from your head coach.

That’s the tone of a team that’s still alive.

Now it’s on the Lions to match it.