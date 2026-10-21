Dan Campbell understands how much beating the Green Bay Packers means to Detroit Lions fans. He also knows his team’s division record needs to improve, and trading insults during the week does little to help with that.

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With Detroit preparing to host Green Bay, Campbell was asked why he consistently speaks about the Packers and Chicago Bears with respect instead of embracing the rivalry rhetoric. The question pointed to fans’ slogans and the willingness of other coaches to engage in that back-and-forth.

Campbell’s response focused on winning the games themselves. For him, the importance of these matchups already provides enough motivation.

“Look, division games are big, man,” Campbell said. “You talk about wanting to win the division. You got to win division games. That’s something we weren’t able to do last year.”

Campbell Knows What Division Losses Cost Detroit

Campbell quickly connected the question about rivalries to Detroit’s results last season. His concern was how much those losses affected the Lions’ position when the season ended.

“We got three opponents in this division, and you get to play them twice, and those are important. We went 2-4 in division. You just win one of those, at a minimum, and all of a sudden you’re in. Now, it didn’t lead to winning the division, but my point is they’re important, man. They’re really a game and a half, if you want to look at it a certain way.”

Detroit gets its first opportunity to improve that division record when Green Bay visits Ford Field on Oct. 25. The schedule has made the Lions wait until Week 7 for their first NFC North matchup.

That explains the urgency behind Campbell’s approach. Every division meeting offers a chance to help Detroit’s position while damaging a direct competitor’s.

Respecting Green Bay Is Part of the Preparation

Campbell’s praise for the Packers came with a straightforward explanation. He sees a capable opponent, and he wants his team prepared for the challenge that opponent presents.

“Look, they’re playing good football. They got good players. They got good coaches. And so I respect that, man. This is a tough division.”

That message fits with Campbell’s warning about Green Bay after the Arizona victory. Detroit’s 45-21 win over the Cardinals gave the Lions something to build on, but Campbell was already looking toward the demands of the next matchup.

He also used the bye to demand a closer examination of his own team, giving Lions coaches a deadline to complete their evaluations. Those decisions could affect how Detroit plays against Green Bay far more directly than anything said about the rivalry at a podium.

Campbell Wants His Players Ready to Make Plays

Ultimately, Campbell’s answer came back to the limits of a coach’s influence once the game begins. His job is to prepare players for the decisions they will have to make themselves.

“Inevitably, it’s about the players out on the field and them making the plays. You just prepare them the best that you can, and then you cut them loose. It’s up to them, man, to make it right and play on the fly, be able to adapt, play hard, make plays. At that point, we’ve done all we can do. That’s what I believe in, man.”

Campbell did not ask fans to change how they feel about Green Bay, nor did he suggest division rivalries lack importance. He explained why his own attention stays on preparation, execution and the players who will decide the outcome.

Lions fans can supply plenty of noise when the Packers arrive at Ford Field. Campbell wants his team ready to give them something to celebrate.