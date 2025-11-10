Dan Campbell Reveals Why He Took Over Play-Calling Duties From John Morton

The Detroit Lions didn’t just bounce back on Sunday. They roared, loudly, and with purpose.

Before their Week 10 showdown against the Washington Commanders, the Lions quietly made a bold change: Dan Campbell took over offensive play-calling duties from first-year offensive coordinator John Morton. And the results? Stunning. Detroit scored on each of its first eight possessions, racked up 546 total yards, and walked out of Washington with a 44-22 statement win.

After the game, Campbell wasted no time confirming it.

Campbell Takes the Play Sheet — And the Lions Take Off

The Lions’ offense looked more in sync, more aggressive, and frankly, more comfortable than it had in weeks. The rhythm that players like Amon-Ra St. Brown said had been missing? It suddenly reappeared.

Campbell explained the decision in his typical no-nonsense style.

“It was just, ‘Let’s try something a little different.’ I know what I want to do, I know how I want to do it,” Campbell said after the game.

Despite the change, Campbell emphasized this was not a power grab or a demotion for Morton. Instead, he described it as an all-hands-on-deck operation.

“Now, that being said, this is a collaborative effort. I was taking input from John Morton that whole time. And the other coaches. ‘Man, what do you think here, on third-down?’ This is all-encompassing. We all work together. The coaches did a hell of a job.”

Campbell wanted to inject energy and momentum, and he did exactly that.

“I just wanted to change it up a little bit,” he added. “Let’s just see if a different play-caller can get us a little momentum, that’s all, and it’s nothing more than that.”

The Offense Responded in a Big Way

With Campbell dialing it up, Detroit’s offense looked like the explosive unit that dominated last season:

–546 total yards

–30 first downs

–Eight straight scoring drives

–Five touchdowns

–Zero punts

The only time Detroit didn’t score? Their final possession, when the offense simply ran out the clock after securing the win.

With crisp timing, cleaner execution, and a renewed sense of rhythm, the Lions’ offense finally looked like the unit many expected entering the season.

What This Means Going Forward

Campbell didn’t commit to whether he will remain the play-caller next week against the Philadelphia Eagles. But his explanation strongly suggests this wasn’t a one-week trial balloon, or if it was, it was a wildly successful one.

For now, Campbell is keeping the focus on collaboration and results.

“This is a change, and the change was good for today.”

And in the NFL, sometimes “today” is all that matters.