Jared Goff Shares Honest Review of Dan Campbell As Detroit Lions Play Caller Vs. Commanders

The Detroit Lions didn’t just bounce back on Sunday; they exploded. And while the players executed at a high level, quarterback Jared Goff made it very clear who deserved a ton of credit: Dan Campbell, who stepped in as offensive play-caller and immediately ignited the entire unit.

Goff said he actually knew the change was coming earlier in the week, and he had full confidence in Campbell’s ability to take control of the offense.

“I thought he did a great job. I really did,” Goff said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “It’s hard, certainly, it’s his first time doing it since that first year. It’s been a long time since he’s done it. He did a great job getting plays in on time, getting personnels in, switching up the tempos. He was great.”

Goff’s Big Day Under Campbell’s Direction

With Campbell running the show, Goff delivered one of his most efficient performances of the season. The Lions QB finished:

25 of 33 passing

320 yards

3 touchdowns

0 turnovers

He looked confident, decisive, and completely in rhythm, a stark contrast from the previous week’s struggles against Minnesota.

The Lions Offense Came Alive

Campbell didn’t just call plays, he unlocked the entire playbook.

Detroit put up video-game-level numbers:

546 total yards

30 first downs

44 points

Scored on every offensive possession (except the final one when they ran out the clock)

The offense looked balanced, creative, and aggressive, the exact identity fans have been waiting to see.

The run game was revived, the passing game was crisp, and the tempo changes kept Washington guessing all afternoon.

A Much-Needed Reset

After weeks of offensive inconsistency and questions swirling about “flow,” “rhythm,” and whether a coaching shift was coming, Sunday felt like a clean slate.

Campbell’s decision didn’t just jolt the team, it restored confidence, especially for Goff.

The Lions now sit at 6–3 with momentum heading into a key stretch of the season, and it’s fair to wonder whether Campbell will keep the play-calling duties moving forward.

For now, though, it’s clear: the change worked, and the quarterback loved it.