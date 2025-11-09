Dan Campbell Appears to Take Over Play-Calling Duties from John Morton

Reports from the sideline, and one very telling camera shot, suggest the Detroit Lions may have tweaked their offensive structure during Sunday’s matchup with the Washington Commanders.

And yes, it looked like Dan Campbell was steering the ship.

The Visual Evidence Was Hard to Miss

As the FOX broadcast cut to the Lions sideline, Campbell was seen holding a laminated play sheet, wearing glasses, and speaking directly into his headset between plays. That stood out immediately, because John Morton, Detroit’s offensive coordinator, usually handles the play-calling from upstairs in the booth.

But viewers watching closely noticed something different this time.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo confirmed the unusual setup:

“Lions HC Dan Campbell has a play sheet and is doing the talking into the headset in between plays. Lots of indications of a disconnect between OC John Morton and the players and coaches. Campbell appears to have taken over offensive play calling, which he indicated was possible.” #Lions HC Dan Campbell has a play sheet and is doing the talking into the headset in between plays. Lots of indications of a disconnect between OC John Morton and the players and coaches. Campbell appears to have taken over offensive play calling, which he indicated was possible. pic.twitter.com/WccBVehNCa — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 9, 2025

That’s not a small note. It’s the kind of thing that can shift the tone of a season, especially for a team trying to find its offensive rhythm again.

Morton Seen in the Booth… Just Not Talking

The broadcast also showed Morton in his usual location upstairs, but he wasn’t shown actively communicating through the headset. That added fuel to the speculation: Did Campbell actually assume full command of offensive play sequencing for Week 10?

Nothing has been formally announced, but the signs were loud enough to catch attention.

And given the way the offense has sputtered lately, it wouldn’t be shocking if the Lions made a subtle in-game adjustment.

Campbell Has Done It Before

This isn’t new territory for him.

Back in 2021, Campbell famously stepped in to take over play-calling duties from then-OC Anthony Lynn in Week 10. That move led to Ben Johnson rising through the ranks and eventually becoming Detroit’s offensive architect before leaving for Washington.

So yes, Campbell has a history of stepping in, course-correcting, and shaking things up when needed.

Why It Matters

Play-calling is rhythm, confidence, and decision-making. If Campbell felt the offense needed a firmer hand, or a shift in tone, Sunday may have provided the perfect window to step in.

Whether it was temporary or the start of a new phase is still unclear.

But based on the broadcast and Garafolo’s report, it sure looked like Campbell had more than just vibes in his hand, he had the plays.