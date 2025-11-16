Report: Dan Campbell Makes Major Decision for Remainder of 2025 Season

If Week 10 felt like the start of a new era for the Detroit Lions, that’s because it was — and now it’s official. Head coach Dan Campbell is keeping the offensive play-calling duties for the rest of the 2025 season, and he’s not even pretending it’s temporary.

NFL insider Jay Glazer dropped the news Sunday morning, saying he spoke directly with Campbell earlier in the week.

According to Glazer, Campbell told him “this is a permanent move… He’s going to do this for the rest of the season.” Glazer added that Campbell admitted he’s still working through the logistics of juggling head-coaching and play-calling responsibilities, but made it clear: this is his show now.

The Washington Game Changed Everything

Campbell first took the wheel against the Washington Commanders, and the results were impossible to ignore:

44 points

546 total yards

Eight straight scoring drives

Zero punts

It was the most explosive the Lions’ offense has looked since the early stretch of 2024. Players felt the difference too, especially wide receiver Jameson Williams, who said the offense felt “so much smoother” with Campbell dialing up plays.

Williams had his best performance since Week 2 and openly credited Campbell’s communication and intentionality: “He just told me he’s coming to me… he called plays for me and I just went out there and made plays.”

That’s not subtle. That’s a wide receiver who knows the head coach believes in him, and that chemistry translated instantly on the field.

John Morton Still Playing a Role

This doesn’t mean offensive coordinator John Morton is being iced out. In fact, Glazer reported Campbell praised Morton for helping him transition into the role:

Morton has become the behind-the-scenes stabilizer, helping Campbell structure his week, manage scripting, and keep game plans organized. If Campbell is the energy, Morton is the architect making sure the engine still runs smoothly.

Why Campbell Is Doing This Now

The Lions are 6–3, about to face the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, and sitting in the thick of an NFC arms race. With injuries piling up and the Lions trying to regain their offensive identity, Campbell is taking control of the thing he trusts most: the tone and rhythm of the offense.

This isn’t just a move, it’s a statement of urgency.

Campbell thinks this team can still make a run, and he’s not waiting around for anything to “fix itself.”

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell is now officially the Detroit Lions’ play-caller for the rest of 2025.

The offense looked electric the first time he took over, and players clearly responded to his voice, his feel, and his trust. Whether this becomes a long-term shift or a one-season spark, one thing is certain:

Campbell’s going down swinging with the ball in his hands, exactly the way Lions fans would expect.