fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Poaches UFL OC To Join Detroit Lions Coaching Staff
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Poaches UFL OC To Join Detroit Lions Coaching Staff

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have officially announced the addition of former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski to their coaching staff as an offensive assistant. Gradkowski, who played 11 seasons in the NFL with teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns, brings a wealth of experience to Detroit's offensive unit.

Detroit Lions

Prior to joining the Lions, Gradkowski served as the Offensive Coordinator and play caller for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL over the past two seasons. His success in that role has earned him his first coaching opportunity in the NFL.

Gradkowski informed the Lions of his decision to join their staff last night, marking an exciting new chapter in his career as he transitions from playing to coaching in the NFL. His knowledge of the game and his experience with various NFL teams make him a valuable addition to the Lions' offensive team.

Previous article
The Biggest Steeplechase Horse Races in the World
Next article
David Montgomery Makes EXTREMELY BOLD Prediction During Interview With NFL Network
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Tom on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions