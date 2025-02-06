Dan Campbell Poaches UFL OC To Join Detroit Lions Coaching Staff

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have officially announced the addition of former NFL quarterback Bruce Gradkowski to their coaching staff as an offensive assistant. Gradkowski, who played 11 seasons in the NFL with teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oakland Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns, brings a wealth of experience to Detroit's offensive unit.

Prior to joining the Lions, Gradkowski served as the Offensive Coordinator and play caller for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the UFL over the past two seasons. His success in that role has earned him his first coaching opportunity in the NFL.

Gradkowski informed the Lions of his decision to join their staff last night, marking an exciting new chapter in his career as he transitions from playing to coaching in the NFL. His knowledge of the game and his experience with various NFL teams make him a valuable addition to the Lions' offensive team.