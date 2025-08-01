Dan Campbell Sounds Off After Sloppy Lions Loss to Chargers

The Detroit Lions’ long-awaited return to football fell flat on Thursday night, as Dan Campbell’s squad was outclassed in a 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL Hall of Fame Game. And after the dust settled in Canton, Ohio, Campbell didn’t sugarcoat anything.

In true Dan Campbell fashion, he owned it.

“The story of the game is we turned it over five times, and then we didn’t get any takeaways,” Campbell said bluntly in his postgame presser. “That’s hard.”

Sloppy, Sloppy, Sloppy

From start to finish, it was clear this wasn’t the same polished product Detroit fans watched storm to a 15-2 record last season. Miscues on special teams, mental errors, and costly turnovers plagued nearly every unit.

Campbell didn’t hide his frustration.

“You also want to win the game. You also want to play really well. And we didn’t do that,” he admitted. “We’re going to be able to coach off of this tape and help some of these guys get better, and that’ll serve us well.”

Despite the ugly final score, Campbell did find a few silver linings.

“We did have two sudden change stops, which was really good defensively,” he noted. “And they rushed for 2.8 yards per carry. So that’s pretty good. We held in there.”

The Turnover Bug Bites Hard

From muffed punts to interceptions, the Lions gave the ball away like it was Christmas morning. But Campbell made one thing clear , it doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie or a veteran. If you can’t hold onto the football, you’re not going to last long.

“We’ve got to take care of the football. If you’re wearing Lions gear, you’ve got to take care of the ball, or it’s going to be hard to keep you around,” Campbell emphasized.

Setting the Tone, Even in August

The game may not count in the standings, but for Campbell, the tone matters. Preseason or not, effort, execution, and attention to detail are non-negotiables.

“We got to coach them better, and they got to play better. They got to practice better, and then they got to play better next week. I got to coach better,” he said.

Even in a lopsided preseason opener, Campbell’s focus wasn’t just on the scoreboard, it was on accountability and growth.

The Big Picture

Yes, the loss was ugly. But in Dan Campbell’s world, it’s not about one preseason game. It’s about using it to build a better product for Week 1.

“We have our own standards, and it doesn’t matter if you just walked in the door. We’ve got to apply a little pressure in a good way, so we get better,” Campbell concluded.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ first preseason game was a mess, but don’t expect Dan Campbell to panic. He’s focused, brutally honest, and ready to coach his guys up. If anything, this game gave him the perfect teaching tool, and knowing Campbell, he’ll make sure his team doesn’t make the same mistakes twice.

