Dan Campbell Shares Wild Story From His Early Coaching Days

Dan Campbell has never exactly fit the stereotype of an NFL head coach who spends practice standing 30 yards away with a whistle and a play sheet.

Apparently, that was even more true when his coaching career began.

During his recent interview with Brad Galli, the Detroit Lions head coach revealed that when he first transitioned from playing in the NFL to coaching, he occasionally put the pads back on and physically worked against his own players.

Campbell wasn’t doing it to relive his playing days. He believed getting his hands dirty was the best way to teach his players exactly what they were going to experience from an NFL defender.

“That was when I was really fresh out of playing and had become a position coach,” Campbell said during the interview. “I was still in good shape. I couldn’t run very much anymore, but I could still squat, clean, wrestle and manhandle.”

That sounds about right.

Campbell Wanted His Players to Feel the Technique

Campbell’s NFL playing career lasted a decade, primarily as a blocking tight end. He spent three seasons with the Lions from 2006-08 and built a reputation around toughness and physicality before beginning his coaching career with the Miami Dolphins in 2010.

When Campbell moved into coaching, he wasn’t ready to teach everything from a distance.

“I felt like it was important,” Campbell said. “I needed to feel their hands and their strength. The only way to give them a look that I knew a defensive end would give, without actually having the defensive end do it, was for me to do it.”

It’s an interesting glimpse into the philosophy Campbell still carries today. He has always leaned heavily on his experience as a former player when communicating with the Lions, something Detroit identified as a strength when hiring him as head coach in 2021.

Campbell wasn’t just explaining how a defender would attack.

He wanted his players to feel it.

Eventually, Campbell Got the Message

There was, of course, one problem with Campbell’s hands-on coaching method.

NFL players are enormous.

And Campbell wasn’t getting any younger.

“I did that for a while,” Campbell said. “As you get older, you start figuring out who you can wrestle with and who you can’t anymore.”

Campbell is still plenty capable of looking like he could survive a few snaps at tight end, but there is apparently a line even he isn’t willing to cross.

That line is named Penei Sewell.

Galli asked Campbell whether he’d consider lining up against Detroit’s All-Pro tackle today.

“Absolutely not,” Campbell said. “I’d break in half.”

Fair enough.

Penei Sewell Is Probably a Good Place to Draw the Line

If Campbell was looking for someone to convince him his days of putting on pads were over, Sewell would be a pretty convincing choice.

The Lions tackle has been named a First-Team AP All-Pro in three consecutive seasons from 2023-25 and made his fourth straight Pro Bowl following the 2025 season. Detroit’s official statistics credited Sewell with allowing just two sacks and six quarterback hits across 16 starts last year.

The Lions have since explored moving Sewell from right tackle to the left side following Taylor Decker’s departure, with Campbell expressing confidence that his star lineman could handle the transition. We previously examined why Campbell believes Sewell can make that move.

Sewell has also become one of the clearest examples of the physical identity Campbell has worked to establish in Detroit. He recently described the standard inside the Lions organization as something with no gray area.

Maybe Campbell recognizes a little bit of his younger self in Sewell.

He just isn’t volunteering to prove it in a blocking drill.

Campbell’s Playing Background Still Shapes His Coaching

Campbell doesn’t need shoulder pads anymore to bring a player’s perspective to his job.

His decade in the NFL gave him experience with the physical toll of the sport, the dynamics of an NFL locker room and the difference between hearing a coaching point and actually experiencing it on the field. The Lions have repeatedly leaned into that authenticity during his tenure.

The image of a young Campbell putting on pads and wrestling with players may sound crazy today, but his reasoning behind it is pretty straightforward.

He wanted to teach football in a language his players understood.

Back then, that occasionally meant getting in the drill himself.

These days, Campbell is content to leave that part to the players, especially when the man standing across the line is 335 pounds and happens to be one of the best offensive tackles in football.

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell putting on pads as a young assistant feels perfectly on brand.

He had only recently finished playing, still felt physically capable of competing and believed the best way to teach certain techniques was to personally recreate what his players would experience on Sundays.

Eventually, common sense caught up with him.

Campbell may still work out, lift weights and carry himself like someone who wouldn’t mind mixing it up occasionally, but don’t expect to see him lining up across from Penei Sewell at Lions practice.

Even Campbell knows better.

As he put it himself, he’d “break in half.”