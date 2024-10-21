fb
Monday, October 21, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Praises Jake Bates' Composure After Game-Winning Field Goal
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Praises Jake Bates’ Composure After Game-Winning Field Goal

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
10

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is beaming with pride over rookie kicker Jake Bates. After Bates drilled the game-winning 44-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings, Campbell couldn't hold back his praise for the young kicker. Despite Bates being relatively new to the NFL, Campbell has been impressed with his composure, even under pressure.

Dan Campbell Jake Bates

“We've had five games with him, NFL games,” Campbell said via the Detroit Free Press. “And then when you see him every day in practice and you give him the crowd noise and you move the spot and I'm yelling at him, and you're just applying pressure and you watch him, he just continues to make these kicks, you feel pretty good when he gets thrust into it.”

Campbell added that Bates' confidence has been growing, and when it comes to game time, the pressure doesn’t seem to faze him. “It's not the same, but yet it is,” Campbell said. “We just feel like his confidence has grown, and he would just go out there, and it's just the next kick. And he did that. So really proud of him, man. Really proud of him.”

Bates has been a revelation for the Lions this season, consistently making clutch kicks when the team needs them most. With Campbell's full trust behind him, the Lions hope Bates can continue his stellar performance as they make a push for the playoffs.

Previous article
Dan Miller Calls Jake Bates Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Vikings [Video]
Next article
FIRED UP Dan Campbell Gives Locker Room Speech Following Win Over Vikings [Video]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Rev on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Ravin on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Ravin on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Spanky on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Matt on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Bob on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Danielle Liberty on Maxx Crosby’s Latest Instagram Post Excites Detroit Lions Fans
Chris scholz on Is T.J. Lang Recruiting Maxx Crosby to the Detroit Lions?
Dave Urban on Detroit Pistons Waive Former All-Big Ten Forward
Mike Duncan on Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn Names Best WR In NFL

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions