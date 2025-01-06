Dan Campbell Praises Lions Defense After Dominant Win Over Vikings

The Detroit Lions secured a statement 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field, and head coach Dan Campbell was quick to give credit where it's due—starting with his defense.

Dan Campbell Praises A Strong Defensive Performance

During his post-game interview, Campbell began by lauding defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the defense for their role in the win. “Guys, I can’t say enough about our defense, let me start there. AG (Glenn) and this defense, they really controlled that game for us—particularly the first half, first two-and-a-half quarters,” Campbell said.

Relentless Pressure and Execution

The Lions' defense set the tone early, applying relentless pressure on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and limiting their offensive weapons. “The guys on defense I thought executed exactly the way that we had worked, and what we had talked about. We were able to apply a lot of pressure, and it just paid dividends,” Campbell continued. “That’s a good team over there. They’re well-coached. Kevin O’Connell does a great job. Ton of weapons, and we were able to contain them, and keep them at bay until our offense was able to find our rhythm.”

Total Team Effort

Campbell emphasized that while the defense was the key to getting the Lions ahead, it was a complete team effort. “Total team effort. Started with our defense and took the whole unit, but man, what a great job,” he said.

With a solid performance on both sides of the ball, the Lions made it clear that they’re a well-rounded team, prepared to go deep in the postseason.