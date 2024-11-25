fb
Monday, November 25, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Praises Lions Defense For Getting Job Done vs. Colts
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Praises Lions Defense For Getting Job Done vs. Colts

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
13

Following the Detroit Lions' 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Dan Campbell gave credit where credit was due: the defense was the driving force behind the win. The Lions moved to 10-1 on the season, and Campbell was quick to highlight the impressive performance of his defensive unit, which has been a key part of the team's success this season.

Dan Campbell

“Good win. They got us to 10 (wins). No, that was good. We came and did what we had to do. I thought that team fought,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “We knew they would. I think (Colts coach) Shane (Steichen) does a great job. I think Gus (Bradley) always has done a great job. His defense played hard and they’re physical, and they never batted an eye. They were in it until the end and fought our ass. So, credit to them.”

However, it was the Lions' defense that Campbell praised most, noting their stellar play and their ability to keep the Colts' offense from finding the end zone.

Detroit Lions Defense Dominates

Dan Campbell highlighted the team's defensive dominance, particularly the run defense, which was crucial in stopping one of the league’s most dangerous running backs, Jonathan Taylor. Detroit’s defense held Taylor in check and limited the Colts' offense, keeping them out of the end zone for the entire game.

“I would highlight our defense first. Again, this is, whatever it is, 10 quarters without allowing a touchdown in the three last games, the second half not allowing it,” Campbell said. “We talk about it all the time, limiting points, playing a physical style, and shutting down the run. We were able to do that. We knew Jonathan Taylor was going to be the guy we needed to shut down. We did that.”

Despite some struggles with Anthony Richardson running the ball, the Lions' defense maintained control of the game, holding the Colts to only two field goals. The ability to shut down Taylor and limit big plays was a major factor in keeping the Colts' offense at bay throughout the game.

Brian Branch plans to make the Hall of Fame Brian Branch fined by NFL Brian Branch explains Potential Injury to Brian Branch

Looking Ahead For Dan Campbell And Detroit Lions

As the Lions head into their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Chicago Bears, Dan Campbell's praise for the defense sets a high bar. With a 10-1 record and a defense that continues to rise to the occasion, Detroit is the odds-on favorite to WIN the Super Bowl. (Boy, does that feel great to type!)

With the defense playing at such a high level, the Lions are now poised to make a serious run at the Super Bowl, and Campbell knows that as long as the defense keeps delivering performances like this, the team’s chances of success will remain high.

“Overall, we did what we needed to do, and we kept them out of that game,” Campbell concluded.

The Lions' defense will undoubtedly be a key component in the team’s pursuit of the NFC North title and a potential Super Bowl berth this season.

Previous article
Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis Discusses Knee Injury, Thanksgiving Status
Next article
Dan Campbell Explains Why Detroit Lions Defense Is Thriving Despite Injuries
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Steve on Ben Johnson Suggests TD Celebration For Detroit Lions
Scott on Red Wings Recall Goaltender Under Emergency Conditions
Dean on What It Would Cost The Detroit Lions To Sign Daniel Jones
Travis on Ben Johnson Suggests TD Celebration For Detroit Lions
Steve on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Robey on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Bryan on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Dale on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
Mark on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Gordon on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions