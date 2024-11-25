Dan Campbell Praises Lions Defense For Getting Job Done vs. Colts

Following the Detroit Lions' 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, head coach Dan Campbell gave credit where credit was due: the defense was the driving force behind the win. The Lions moved to 10-1 on the season, and Campbell was quick to highlight the impressive performance of his defensive unit, which has been a key part of the team's success this season.

“Good win. They got us to 10 (wins). No, that was good. We came and did what we had to do. I thought that team fought,” Campbell said as quoted by SI. “We knew they would. I think (Colts coach) Shane (Steichen) does a great job. I think Gus (Bradley) always has done a great job. His defense played hard and they’re physical, and they never batted an eye. They were in it until the end and fought our ass. So, credit to them.”

However, it was the Lions' defense that Campbell praised most, noting their stellar play and their ability to keep the Colts' offense from finding the end zone.

Detroit Lions Defense Dominates

Dan Campbell highlighted the team's defensive dominance, particularly the run defense, which was crucial in stopping one of the league’s most dangerous running backs, Jonathan Taylor. Detroit’s defense held Taylor in check and limited the Colts' offense, keeping them out of the end zone for the entire game.

“I would highlight our defense first. Again, this is, whatever it is, 10 quarters without allowing a touchdown in the three last games, the second half not allowing it,” Campbell said. “We talk about it all the time, limiting points, playing a physical style, and shutting down the run. We were able to do that. We knew Jonathan Taylor was going to be the guy we needed to shut down. We did that.”

Despite some struggles with Anthony Richardson running the ball, the Lions' defense maintained control of the game, holding the Colts to only two field goals. The ability to shut down Taylor and limit big plays was a major factor in keeping the Colts' offense at bay throughout the game.

Looking Ahead For Dan Campbell And Detroit Lions

As the Lions head into their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Chicago Bears, Dan Campbell's praise for the defense sets a high bar. With a 10-1 record and a defense that continues to rise to the occasion, Detroit is the odds-on favorite to WIN the Super Bowl. (Boy, does that feel great to type!)

With the defense playing at such a high level, the Lions are now poised to make a serious run at the Super Bowl, and Campbell knows that as long as the defense keeps delivering performances like this, the team’s chances of success will remain high.

“Overall, we did what we needed to do, and we kept them out of that game,” Campbell concluded.

The Lions' defense will undoubtedly be a key component in the team’s pursuit of the NFC North title and a potential Super Bowl berth this season.