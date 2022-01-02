Dan Campbell praises Lions rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown following loss to Seahawks

The Detroit Lions stunk pretty bad on Sunday during a blowout loss to the Seahawks but one player who rose to the occasion once again was rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

During the game, St. Brown had 8 catches for 111 yards and a TD receiving and 23 rushing yards and another TD.

Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he had nothing but good things to say about St. Brown.

“He’s a steady, reliable player,” Campbell said. “It’s one thing to do it once, and you feel a bit better after twice. But when you start stacking them like he is, that’s a consistent player, that’s a productive, consistent player. Those guys are hard to find.”

Take a listen: