Dan Campbell Praises Lions’ Work Ethic Over Record-Breaking Wins

After a dominant 52-14 win over the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the Lions’ recent success and their record-breaking performances this season. But for Campbell, who’s steering the Lions toward what could be one of their best seasons in franchise history, the focus remains on steady, day-by-day improvement rather than chasing records.

“Focus on the Game in Front of Us”

Following the victory, Campbell downplayed the significance of individual milestones, choosing instead to highlight the Lions' process-oriented approach.

“It’s really just about the one that’s in front of us,” Campbell said following the Lions 52-14 win. “I don’t feel like it’s something where we’re going for the next record, we’re just playing ball. We’re trying to play as clean as we can. We’re trying to be as productive as we can.”

This season, the Lions have set new highs across offense, defense, and special teams. From outstanding defensive takeaways to Kalif Raymond’s impressive punt returns and a sharp offensive red-zone performance, Detroit continues to raise the bar in franchise history. For Campbell, though, the progress is thanks to a disciplined, hardworking roster committed to improving each week.

Players’ Accountability Drives Success

Campbell attributes much of the Lions' recent success to the players themselves, noting their determination and accountability.

“The players are urgent about it, they’re accountable to it, and they want more,” Campbell added. “They know when it’s good and when it’s not, so that’s a credit to them. We still have room to improve, which is great.”

The Lions’ growth, both individually and as a team, has allowed Campbell to rely heavily on his players to deliver on the field. This season, the Lions defense has posted four takeaways in multiple games, and the offense is performing with precision under Jared Goff’s leadership. Key plays from rookies like Jahmyr Gibbs and contributions from seasoned veterans on both sides of the ball have brought a renewed sense of optimism to Detroit fans.

Looking Ahead

With the Lions’ Week 9 clash against the Green Bay Packers approaching, Campbell’s team will have yet another opportunity to push their franchise momentum forward. A win would keep them in sole possession of first place in the NFC North, a testament to the consistency and growth the Lions have shown throughout the season.

In Campbell’s view, the goal isn’t breaking records but executing the game plan and moving forward week after week. As he put it, “It’s onto the next one.” And if Detroit continues at this pace, the team may not just break records—they may set new standards for the franchise and its fanbase for years to come.