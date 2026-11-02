Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is expected to speak with reporters Monday afternoon, and there will undoubtedly be plenty of attention on what he has to say.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

According to multiple reports, Campbell’s regularly scheduled Monday press conference will begin at 3 p.m. ET on November 2, one day after Detroit’s emotional 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings.

While the Lions have not indicated whether Campbell will provide a medical update on linebacker Jack Campbell, it is reasonable to expect the coach to address the situation in some capacity.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard check on linebacker Jack Campbell’s injury during the second half between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The biggest question heading into Monday’s press conference concerns the condition of Detroit’s All-Pro linebacker, who was carted off the field following a frightening incident during the fourth quarter against Minnesota.

Following Sunday’s victory, Dan Campbell explained that the organization was still awaiting additional information.

“Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family,” Campbell said. “He’s being taken care of. We don’t have any new information. We’ll keep you updated as this thing goes. But we are thinking about him. We are thinking about him.”

As we reported Sunday evening, the Lions subsequently announced that Jack was resting at a local hospital and would remain there overnight for continued evaluation and monitoring.

No official diagnosis or timetable for his return has been announced.

Lions Have Several Injury Questions to Address

Beyond Jack Campbell’s status, Detroit’s head coach could also be asked about several other players injured during Sunday’s victory, including Brian Branch, DJ Wonnum, D.J. Reed, and Jimmy Rolder.

The Lions will begin preparing for their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, making the availability of those players an important storyline.

As we previously covered following Detroit’s emotional locker-room celebration, Dan Campbell led his team in prayer for Jack after the game, emphasizing how much the linebacker means to the organization.

The Lions’ official game recap also detailed the numerous injuries Detroit suffered during its victory over Minnesota.

Campbell’s press conference is reportedly scheduled for 3 p.m. ET Monday. Whether it brings any additional clarity regarding Jack Campbell remains to be seen.