Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is expected to provide an important update on Aidan Hutchinson when he meets with reporters on Tuesday, November 17. With the Lions returning from Germany following Sunday’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots, Campbell’s first media availability of the week will come one day later than usual.

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The Lions were given Monday off following their international trip, meaning Campbell did not hold his customary day-after-game press conference. Instead, he is scheduled to address the media Tuesday, when he is reportedly expected to discuss Hutchinson’s knee injury and potentially provide more information about the star defensive end’s status.

And considering what has been reported over the past 24 hours, Lions fans will certainly be paying close attention.

Nov 13, 2026; Munich, Germany; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell at press conference at FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Expected to Address Aidan Hutchinson Injury

Hutchinson suffered a serious right knee injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s victory in Munich after celebrating a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. The 26-year-old jumped into the air following the play, landed awkwardly, and immediately grabbed his knee before receiving medical attention.

He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game and was later spotted using crutches while leaving the stadium.

Following the game, Campbell acknowledged that the Lions did not yet have a definitive update on Hutchinson’s condition.

“Nothing new. We’ll know more when we get back in the States,” Campbell told reporters Sunday. “But anytime you lose a player of his caliber, the type of teammate that he is, he’s a captain of ours, that doesn’t make things easy.”

Since those comments, the situation has become increasingly concerning.

According to Ian Rapoport’s Monday injury report, initial testing indicated Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee, an injury expected to end his 2026 season. There is also concern about possible meniscus damage, with additional testing planned following the team’s return to the United States.

The Lions have not yet publicly confirmed the full extent of Hutchinson’s injury, making Tuesday’s press conference especially important.

Lions Face Major Challenge Without Hutchinson

Losing Hutchinson would be a devastating blow to a Detroit defense that has been playing outstanding football during the team’s five-game winning streak. The former No. 2 overall pick recorded his sixth sack of the season before suffering the injury and has accumulated 49 sacks since entering the NFL in 2022.

Fortunately, Detroit’s defense responded well after Hutchinson went down, with rookie Derrick Moore recording two sacks against New England. Alim McNeill and DJ Wonnum also contributed to a defensive performance that held the Patriots to just 151 total yards.

Still, replacing a player of Hutchinson’s caliber will not be easy, particularly with the Lions preparing for an important stretch of games.

Detroit will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 22, before welcoming the Chicago Bears to Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day just four days later. The quick turnaround makes the timing of any potential roster adjustments especially important.

For now, the Lions are awaiting a clearer picture of Hutchinson’s injury, and Campbell’s Tuesday media availability could provide the answers everyone has been looking for.

Detroit may be 7-2 and riding a five-game winning streak, but the biggest question surrounding the team right now has nothing to do with its record.

It’s about the health of No. 97.