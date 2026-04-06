NFL Insider Says Dan Campbell ‘Better Turn This Around Now’

Success has changed the conversation around the Detroit Lions.

Not long ago, the focus was on rebuilding. Now, it’s about sustaining it, and that shift has brought a new level of scrutiny to head coach Dan Campbell.

During a recent appearance on NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk Live, NFL insider Mike Florio pointed to Campbell as one of the coaches in the NFC North facing the most pressure heading into the 2026 season.

A different kind of expectation

Florio grouped Campbell alongside Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell, suggesting both are entering a stretch where results will carry more weight than progress.

“Let’s just say it’s 6-11,” Florio said. “The Lions or the Vikings [finish the 2026 season at] 6-11. Next year [becomes] a ‘better turn this around now,’ and that applies to both of them.”

It’s a hypothetical, but the point is clear: expectations in Detroit have changed.

The Lions are no longer viewed as an up-and-coming team. They’re expected to contend.

From rebuild to results

Campbell’s tenure has been defined by steady growth.

Since taking over in 2021, he has helped reshape the culture inside the building, turning a struggling roster into a playoff-caliber team. Alongside general manager Brad Holmes, he has built a foundation centered on toughness, development, and alignment.

But in the NFL, timelines move quickly.

Once a team breaks through, the next step is maintaining that level, and anything short of it invites questions.

What would a step back mean?

A season in the range Florio described would represent a significant regression for Detroit.

It’s not just about wins and losses. It’s about trajectory.

A step backward would raise questions about roster construction, coaching decisions, and whether the current model can sustain success in a competitive division.

That scrutiny wouldn’t fall on Campbell alone. Holmes, who has played a central role in building the roster, would likely face similar evaluation.

The reality inside the building

For now, there’s no indication of concern from within the organization.

The Lions remain confident in their direction, and Campbell’s standing internally remains strong. His leadership has been a driving force behind the team’s turnaround, and that carries weight.

But externally, the conversation is evolving.

That’s what happens when expectations rise.

The takeaway

Florio’s comments reflect a broader truth about where the Lions are today.

They’ve moved out of the rebuilding phase. They’ve earned credibility. And with that comes pressure.

Not the kind that defines a season in April, but the kind that will shape how it’s viewed in January.