Dan Campbell promises Detroit Lions will ‘bounce back' after tough loss to Bears

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to pick up their 10th win of the season on Sunday afternoon, but the Chicago Bears had their own plans. Despite trailing 13-10 at halftime, the Bears dominated the third quarter on their way to a 28-13 win at Soldier Field. With the loss, the Lions dropped to 9-4 on the season, which is still good enough for first place in the NFC North. Following the game, head coach Dan Campbell insisted that his team will “bounce back” from today's loss.

Dan Campbell Says Detroit Lions Will Continue to Fight

While speaking to the media directly after the game, Dan Campbell vowed that his team would continue to fight.

“Man, I'm not in panic mode,” Campbell said. “I'm not losing confidence, man, we're good, we got four to go here, and uh, all we gotta do is get our discipline back, um, and continue to fight like we fight. And look, it wasn't our day today, man. We didn't handle it. And when you do that to yourself against a good team, that's what happens, and this is a good team. So, um, we'll clean it up, and move on. That's what competitors do. That's what good teams do.”

We got a pretty resilient team here,” Campbell added. “And we'll bounce back, man. It was a loss, and nobody feels worse about it than those guys do, and the coaches. I mean we all feel… and this is hard, it's a hard pill to swallow, but that only… the guys we got, it only motivates you to want to move on and get a win, that's what it does.”

Opportunity for a Comeback: The Detroit Lions have a prime opportunity to rebound when they host the Denver Broncos at Ford Field on Saturday night. This game presents a crucial chance for the Lions to demonstrate resilience and bounce back from their previous challenges. Home Field Advantage: Playing at Ford Field, the Lions will have the advantage of familiar territory and home crowd support. This setting could play a pivotal role in boosting the team's morale and performance. Test Against the Broncos: The matchup against the Denver Broncos will be a significant test for the Lions. It's an opportunity to assess and showcase their strategic improvements and adaptability in the face of adversity.

Bottom Line – Lions' Moment to Roar Back

As the Detroit Lions prepare to face the Denver Broncos at Ford Field, this game stands out as their moment to roar back into form. With the home-field advantage and a renewed focus, the Lions have the ideal setting to demonstrate their resilience and capability to bounce back. This matchup is more than just a game; it's a test of their tenacity and a chance to regain their stride in the season.