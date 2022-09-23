Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell provides injury update for Frank Ragnow, Aidan Hutchinson, others

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Detroit Lions

On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions will play their first road game of the season when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

On Friday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he gave an update on some of the injured Lions. Here is what Campbell had to say:

  • C Frank Ragnow is doing better, and sounds like he’ll practice.
  • DL Aidan Hutchinson will practice today.
  • RB D’Andre Swift = continuing to monitor & be smart with.
  • Dan Campbell doesn’t see OL Jonah Jackson practicing today.

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Michigan State Michigan State vs. Minnesota: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Next Article small business Tooksie-Small Business Friday
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Lost your password?