Dan Campbell provides injury update for Frank Ragnow, Aidan Hutchinson, others

On Sunday afternoon, Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions will play their first road game of the season when they take on the Minnesota Vikings.

On Friday, Campbell spoke to reporters and he gave an update on some of the injured Lions. Here is what Campbell had to say:

C Frank Ragnow is doing better, and sounds like he’ll practice.

is doing better, and sounds like he’ll practice. DL Aidan Hutchinson will practice today.

will practice today. RB D’Andre Swift = continuing to monitor & be smart with.

= continuing to monitor & be smart with. Dan Campbell doesn’t see OL Jonah Jackson practicing today.