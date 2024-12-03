Dan Campbell Provides Injury Update on 3 Key Starters Ahead of TNF Matchup vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are navigating a series of injuries heading into their critical Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, the Lions were without four key starters in practice, including offensive tackle Taylor Decker and DJ Reader. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who missed last week’s game against Chicago, was a limited participant in practice.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an update on the status of these players, noting that he felt optimistic about Davis' recovery, but wasn't as confident about the availability of Decker and Reader.

“I don't feel as good about Decker for this week,” Campbell said on Tuesday. “There will be a lot more that goes down today. I thought C.D. looked pretty good yesterday, looked really good, actually. So barring nothing else today in practice, I feel pretty good there. I think the rest of it, it's gonna take a minute here. We will see what today and tomorrow look like.”

Decker was sidelined for the Thanksgiving win due to a knee injury he sustained during the Week 12 win over Indianapolis. Meanwhile, Campbell categorized Reader’s injury as day-to-day after he left the Chicago game with a shoulder issue.

“I don't see him practicing today either,” Campbell said. “He's kind of a day-to-day deal here.”

As the Lions prepare for their showdown with the Packers, it remains to be seen who will be available come Thursday, with the team’s injury report continuing to be a point of concern.