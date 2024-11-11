Dan Campbell Provides Injury Update On Taylor Decker, Sam LaPorta

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided some positive updates on two key players who suffered shoulder injuries over the weekend. Left tackle Taylor Decker was inactive for Sunday's game, and tight end Sam LaPorta left in the third quarter during the Lions' 26-23 win over the Houston Texans. On Monday, Campbell expressed optimism about their recoveries.

LaPorta’s Injury Status

Tight end Sam LaPorta left the game midway through the contest due to a shoulder injury after making a crucial 37-yard reception. Campbell gave an update on LaPorta's condition on Monday, saying the injury is being treated as day-to-day.

“It’ll be day-to-day,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “But we don’t feel like this is something like, ‘Oh, man, this is going to be a long, nagging injury.’ I think we’ll get through it. I’m hopeful this week, but I can’t say that. He’s questionable.”

LaPorta’s availability for the upcoming week will be closely monitored, but the early signs suggest that the injury is not expected to keep him out for an extended period.

Decker’s Injury Status

Left tackle Taylor Decker was forced to miss the game after suffering a shoulder injury during the middle of the week. Campbell shared that Decker is making progress, though he is also considered questionable for the next game.

“Decker’s questionable, but trending the right way,” Campbell said. “We’ll keep monitoring it, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be able to go.”

The Lions' offensive line has been a key factor in their success this season, and Decker's potential return would provide a significant boost to the team.

Looking Ahead

The Lions will continue to evaluate both LaPorta and Decker throughout the week as they prepare for their next matchup. The team is hopeful that both players will be ready to contribute, but Campbell made it clear that the team will remain cautious and take a day-by-day approach to their recovery.

With the Lions sitting at 8-1 and looking to continue their strong season, the health of these two players will be important as they move forward in their quest for a Super Bowl. Stay tuned for further updates as the week progresses.