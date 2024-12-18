Dan Campbell Provides Positive Update on David Montgomery

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided a positive update on running back David Montgomery's knee injury on Wednesday, saying the team is “in a holding pattern” regarding his recovery. Campbell noted that while Montgomery has yet to be cleared for a return, the current situation is positive, as the running back is seeking a third opinion on his knee to determine the next steps in his recovery process.

Montgomery, who has been a key part of the Lions’ offense this season, suffered the knee injury during the team's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. With the Lions fighting for playoff positioning, Montgomery's status is crucial for their stretch run. The team will continue to monitor his progress as they await the results of the additional medical consultations.

Campbell emphasized that the team remains optimistic but acknowledged that the decision on Montgomery’s return will be determined after further evaluations. As of now, the Lions are proceeding cautiously, hoping for a favorable outcome as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.