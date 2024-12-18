fb
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Provides Positive Update on David Montgomery
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Provides Positive Update on David Montgomery

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided a positive update on running back David Montgomery's knee injury on Wednesday, saying the team is “in a holding pattern” regarding his recovery. Campbell noted that while Montgomery has yet to be cleared for a return, the current situation is positive, as the running back is seeking a third opinion on his knee to determine the next steps in his recovery process.

https://twitter.com/davebirkett/status/1869446308374962675

Montgomery, who has been a key part of the Lions’ offense this season, suffered the knee injury during the team's 48-42 loss to the Buffalo Bills. With the Lions fighting for playoff positioning, Montgomery's status is crucial for their stretch run. The team will continue to monitor his progress as they await the results of the additional medical consultations.

Dan Campbell

Campbell emphasized that the team remains optimistic but acknowledged that the decision on Montgomery’s return will be determined after further evaluations. As of now, the Lions are proceeding cautiously, hoping for a favorable outcome as they look to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Previous article
Woodward Sports Attempts To Troll 97.1 The Ticket, Proceeds To Get Bashed On X
Next article
Dan Campbell Delivers Fiery Speech in First Team Meeting Since Loss To Bills
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Victor on Dan Campbell Has Passionate Message for Detroit Lions Fans Who Have Doubts About Super Bowl
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
Lynn Kimball Fay on Dan Campbell Reflects On Controversial Call During Crucial Win
J.E on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Given a Second Chance
David Niezgoda on How Detroit Lions Season Ticket Hike Could Cost Them Big Time
Jwnewj on Kelvin Sheppard Says He’s Ready To Replace Aaron Glenn As Lions Defensive Coordinator
Martski on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman
Bill Munson on Detroit Lions Fan Who Had Season Tickets Revoked Sounds Off
Ryan on Local Doctor Weighs In On Aidan Hutchinson Return Date
Giccigtciticticticvitivt on Report: Detroit Lions Revoke Season Tickets From Fan Who Yelled at Matt LaFleur

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions