Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Provides Taylor Decker Injury Update For Week 11

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an encouraging update on left tackle Taylor Decker’s status heading into Week 11. Decker, who missed the Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans, has been recovering from a shoulder injury. However, Campbell sounded optimistic about Decker's availability for the Lions' upcoming game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dan Campbell

Positive Signs From Decker’s Recovery

During his Wednesday media availability, Campbell noted that Decker participated in the team's walkthrough that day, moving around and taking part in the session. “As of right now, I do feel better about having Decker this week,” Campbell said as quoted by MLive. “He was out there at walkthrough going through, and I feel like he’s questionable, but I’m starting to feel pretty good about him.”

Full-Speed Practice Will Be Key

The Lions’ head coach emphasized that Thursday’s practice would be key in determining Decker’s readiness for Sunday’s game. “Tomorrow will tell a lot. Certainly, that’ll be a full-speed practice for us,” Campbell explained, adding that the team would have a better sense of where Decker stands after the session.

The potential return of Decker would be a significant boost for the Lions' offensive line as they prepare for a tough matchup against the Jaguars. While Campbell remains cautious, the positive signs from Decker’s recovery suggest that the Lions’ starting left tackle could be back on the field this weekend, helping to fortify the line as Detroit aims to extend its strong season.

