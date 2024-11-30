fb
Monday, December 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Provides Unfortunate Update on Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike

By W.G. Brady
Just moments ago, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and provided an update on the status of defensive tackles Josh Paschal and Levi Onwuzurike. According to Justin Rogers, Campbell revealed that both players are currently listed as day-to-day as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Dan Campbell

While Campbell acknowledged the uncertain nature of their recoveries, he expressed that he is not optimistic about either player being able to suit up this week. The Lions are facing another challenge as they move forward with several key players on the mend.

Paschal, who had been a regular contributor on the defensive line, has been dealing with a knee injury, and Onwuzurike's hamstring issue has kept him limited in recent weeks. The Lions’ defense, which has been vital to their success this season, will be closely monitoring their progress throughout the week.

