fb
Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Provides Update on Sam LaPorta’s Status for Colts Game
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Provides Update on Sam LaPorta’s Status for Colts Game

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
7

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an encouraging update on tight end Sam LaPorta’s availability for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Campbell shared that LaPorta has been progressing well, with two solid days of practice under his belt. “He’s been good,” Campbell said on Friday. “Here we go, two days in, and it feels like he’s trending in the right way. So he looks pretty good. He looks like he’s got fresh legs, so that’s good.”

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1859998352252735690

LaPorta, who has been an integral part of the Lions’ offense, appears to be in line to play on Sunday, adding to the team's already potent offensive weapons. His return could be a crucial factor in Detroit’s pursuit of a win against the Colts as they look to stay on track in the NFC playoff race.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Could Get Nice Boost For Matchup Vs. Colts
Next article
Will Detroit Lions CB Terrion Arnold Play Against the Colts?
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Gordon on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Jeffrey Newton on Upcoming Detroit Lions Game Expected To Be Flexed To Monday Night Football
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
RICHARD DUNN on Dan Campbell Compares David Montgomery To 2 Hall of Fame Running Backs
William on Dan Campbell Caught Off Guard During Press Conference
Mikeb on Ben Johnson Predicted To Leave Lions, Join Forces With One Of NFL’s Top QBs
Larry on 2 Detroit Lions Included On Top NFL Free Agents for 2025 List
Duane on Latest Benching Further Proves Why Brad Holmes Is A Genius
Tom Newland on Latest Benching Further Proves Why Brad Holmes Is A Genius
Chad on NFL Insider Confirms Expectations for Za’Darius Smith with Detroit Lions

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions