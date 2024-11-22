Dan Campbell Provides Update on Sam LaPorta’s Status for Colts Game

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided an encouraging update on tight end Sam LaPorta’s availability for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Campbell shared that LaPorta has been progressing well, with two solid days of practice under his belt. “He’s been good,” Campbell said on Friday. “Here we go, two days in, and it feels like he’s trending in the right way. So he looks pretty good. He looks like he’s got fresh legs, so that’s good.”

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1859998352252735690

LaPorta, who has been an integral part of the Lions’ offense, appears to be in line to play on Sunday, adding to the team's already potent offensive weapons. His return could be a crucial factor in Detroit’s pursuit of a win against the Colts as they look to stay on track in the NFC playoff race.