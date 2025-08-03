Dan Campbell Announces QB Rotation for Preseason Game vs. Falcons

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has made it official: Hendon Hooker will start the first half of Friday night’s preseason matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, with Kyle Allen handling the second half.

The announcement, shared by team reporter Dannie Rogers, marks a change from the Hall of Fame Game against the Los Angeles Chargers, where Allen got the start and Hooker didn’t enter until the third quarter.

Why It Matters

While Jared Goff remains the undisputed starter, the battle for the QB2 job is still very much in progress. This move suggests the coaching staff wants a longer look at Hooker with the second-team offense, and potentially against the Falcons’ top defensive group.

In last week’s preseason opener, Kyle Allen went 9-of-14 for 91 yards but threw two interceptions, including one in the red zone. It was a mixed bag, and while Allen showed poise at times, those turnovers were costly. Meanwhile, Hooker finished 3-of-6 for 18 yards in a limited showing that didn’t offer much clarity either way.

What to Watch Friday Night

How does Hooker handle an extended look?

Can Allen bounce back?

Will either QB separate from the other?

With four preseason games this year, every snap matters. If Hooker impresses, the team could feel comfortable going into Week 1 with just two quarterbacks. If not, they may opt to keep all three, at least temporarily.

The Bottom Line

The quarterback battle behind Jared Goff just got more interesting. Friday’s game could be a defining moment for Hendon Hooker as he aims to prove he’s ready for the QB2 role. And for Kyle Allen, it’s a shot at redemption.